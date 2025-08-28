Contact Software Partners With Razorleaf To Bring Digital Thread Solutions To North America

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Contact Software partners with Razorleaf to streamline product design and operations

August 28, 2025 by Mai Tao

In highly competitive global markets, manufacturing companies strive to automate their processes and accelerate their product launches. Now, industrial applications provider Contact Software joins forces with Razorleaf to help them achieve these goals.

The strategic partnership combines Contact's composable Elements platform with Razorleaf's in-depth knowledge of the North American market and proven expertise in consulting and implementing digital thread solutions.

Together, they bring single-platform PLM, MES, and IIoT solutions to manufacturing companies, empowering them to design, manufacture, and operate Smart Products more efficiently and improve customer satisfaction.

Contact Elements enables companies to merge data silos into a single source of truth and seamlessly exchanges information with third-party apps. It can be hosted in the cloud, embeds sustainability data directly in product development, and includes platform-wide AI capabilities.

Built on a composable architecture, Contact Elements can be gradually expanded as a company's needs grow-providing a future-proof solution that adapts to evolving market requirements, customer demands, and changing regulations.

As Contact's regional partner, Razorleaf's experts will support customers along the entire implementation journey: from consulting and needs analysis to deployment, system configuration, data migration, training, and long-term support.

Razorleaf's OnPoint implementation methodology uses a proven six-step framework to seamlessly integrate Contact's solutions into the client's digital ecosystem, ensuring quick deployment and delivering immediate, measurable results.

Eric Doubell, CEO of Razorleaf, says:“We're proud to partner with Contact Software to bring their Elements platform to the North American market.

“This collaboration empowers manufacturers to accelerate innovation and efficiency by building agile, end-to-end digital threads across the entire product lifecycle.”

Dimitri Baumtrok, head of international sales at Contact, says:“North America is one of the most dynamic and innovation-driven regions in the world.

“Together with Razorleaf, we bring our 'top floor to shop floor' vision to manufacturing companies across the region-making it easier for them to start small, scale fast, and realize the full value of PLM, MES, and IIoT.”

Peter Bilello, president and CEO of CIMdata , says:“The combination of Contact Software's modern composable PLM platform and Razorleaf's deep domain knowledge and integrations expertise makes this an ideal partnership to launch Contact Software's offerings to North American manufacturers.”