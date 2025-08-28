Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Mwani Qatar Hosts Qatar University's Master's Students In Business Analytics


2025-08-28 02:07:41
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Mwani Qatar, which is responsible for managing the nation's seaports and shipping terminals, has hosted master's students in Business Analytics from Qatar University as part of an academic partnership programme.
The objective was to bridge academic knowledge with real-world applications in the ports and logistics sector, Mwani Qatar said on X.
The students are working on applied projects aimed at generating practical recommendations to support the economy and advance Qatar's strategic goals.

