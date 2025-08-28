Mwani Qatar Hosts Qatar University's Master's Students In Business Analytics
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Mwani Qatar, which is responsible for managing the nation's seaports and shipping terminals, has hosted master's students in Business Analytics from Qatar University as part of an academic partnership programme.
The objective was to bridge academic knowledge with real-world applications in the ports and logistics sector, Mwani Qatar said on X.
The students are working on applied projects aimed at generating practical recommendations to support the economy and advance Qatar's strategic goals shipping terminals Business Analytics
The objective was to bridge academic knowledge with real-world applications in the ports and logistics sector, Mwani Qatar said on X.
The students are working on applied projects aimed at generating practical recommendations to support the economy and advance Qatar's strategic goals shipping terminals Business Analytics
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Invromining Expands AI Quant Infrastructure To Broaden Access To Digital Asset Strategies
- BTCC Summer Festival 2025 Unites Japan's Web3 Community
- Argentina Real Estate Market Size, Growth, Trends & Outlook 2033
- United States Animal Health Market Size, Industry Trends, Share, Growth And Report 2025-2033
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Latin America Mobile Payment Market To Hit USD 1,688.0 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment