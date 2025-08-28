International Security Alliance Operation Seizes $2.9 Billion In Narcotics And Arrests 12,564 Suspects Worldwide

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Coordinated action across 25 countries dismantles trafficking networks and highlights the power of global security cooperation

ABU DHABI , UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / --.An international operation led by the International Security Alliance targeted the hideouts of drug and psychotropic substance smugglers and traffickers..The value of the seized items during the coordinated operation exceeded $2.9 billion US dollars, various narcotics weighing more than 822 tons..A total of 12,564 suspects were arrested.The International Security Alliance carried out a joint international operation simultaneously in several countries around the world, targeting smugglers and traffickers of narcotic substances and psychotropic substances. The operation was conducted in cooperation with the European Law Enforcement Agency (Europol) and the International Police Organization of the Americas (Ameripol), with the participation of 25 countries from all continents.This coordinated operation demonstrated the effectiveness and importance of joint international cooperation and action in enhancing the security of societies. It also strengthened the leadership and role of the International Security Alliance in leading global action, promoting joint cooperation, and its commitment to building strategic partnerships that support stability at the regional and global levels. During the operation, drug trafficking gangs were arrested and their sources of income dismantled.The value of the seized items in this major operation, which lasted over two months, from June 10 to August 7, 2025, exceeded $2.9 billion. The total weight of the seized items exceeded 822 tons, and a total of 12,564 suspects were arrested.The operation was preceded by intensive preparations and intelligence exchanges spanning months, as well as extensive investigations by the participating countries and organizations. These included intelligence exchange on expected smuggling routes and methods and the methods of smugglersThe operation aimed to obtain information on new criminal networks, exchange expertise on new drug smuggling methods and techniques, unify the efforts of the security alliance countries and partners to combat drug trafficking, and focus efforts on combating it and building bilateral relations between drug experts and specialists in the country and their counterparts in other countries.The General Secretariat of the International Security Alliance emphasized that this operation, under the umbrella of the Alliance, is a clear example of the importance of cooperation and integration among law enforcement forces around the world in enhancing the security of societies and combating all forms of crime, including cross-border crime, which poses a grave threat to the stability and security of countries around the world.In a statement, the Secretariat announced the achievement of exceptional results and that the Alliance is committed to strengthening joint international action and supporting global cooperation efforts in the security and combating of crime, in order to achieve the common interests and goals of building a crime-free world where humanity enjoys prosperity and well-being, free from the dangers and evils of crime.Several countries from the International Security Alliance participated in this unique operation, including: United Arab Emirates, the Republic of France, the Kingdom of Bahrain, Spain, the Netherlands, Slovakia, Italy, and the Kingdom of Morocco. Also participating from the AMERIPOL countries were: Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, El Salvador, Guatemala, Panama, Venezuela, and Peru. From the EUROPOL countries, Croatia and Belgium participated, in addition to the Maldives, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, and Nepal.The International Security Alliance, which was established in 2017, currently comprises 11 countries: United Arab Emirates and the Republic of France, the founding members, in addition to Senegal, the Kingdom of Morocco, Spain, the Kingdom of Bahrain, Italy, the Netherlands, Slovakia, Singapore, and Israel. It is an international working group aimed at enhancing cooperation, knowledge sharing, and partnerships among member states, focusing on issues related to global security that are of common concern to all member states, such as transnational organized crime. The International Security Alliance focuses on a combination of high-level strategic engagement and operational engagement, ensuring the best possible results.Areas of cooperation among the alliance countries include joint exercises and training, capacity building, joint operations, projects, and information exchange. The alliance works to combat all aspects of organized crime, such as drug crimes, money laundering, cybercrime, human trafficking, and crimes affecting children, such as sexual exploitation.For more information, please contact the International Security Alliance Secretariat via the General Secretariat email:...

email us here

ISA

International Security Alliance

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.