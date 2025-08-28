Gene And Oral Therapies Drive Urgency And Innovation In Retinal Care, Reshaping Ophthalmology's Future, According To Spherix Global Insights

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) As patients struggle with treatment burdens and suboptimal outcomes, new pipeline therapies spark hope for meaningful transformation across nAMD, DME, GA, and UME.

Exton, Pennsylvania, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a newly published edition of Special Topix TM : Ophthalmology Pipeline Opportunities 2025 (US) , research from Spherix Global Insights with U.S. ophthalmologists, including retina specialists, sheds light on urgent, unmet needs across eight ophthalmic conditions and spotlights the most promising pipeline therapies set to transform patient care.

Despite a growing arsenal of pharmacologic treatments, ophthalmologists report too many patients remain without optimal control of their disease. In neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD) and diabetic macular edema (DME), nearly half of treated patients still fail to achieve adequate disease control. For glaucoma, the challenge is even greater as nearly 81% of patients continue to struggle with dosing complexities and limited efficacy. In geographic atrophy (GA), only one-fifth of patients are receiving prescription therapy, and fewer than half of those is considered well-managed. Uveitic macular edema (UME) tells a similar story: while over half of patients are currently treated, more than one in four are still receiving suboptimal care. Across these conditions, physicians point to the same unmet need priorities-greater efficacy, improved safety, and sustained, long-term disease stability.

Amid this demanding landscape, ophthalmologists are turning their attention to the pipeline and new therapies in development for various conditions. The report spotlights twenty-four pipeline products garnering varying levels of anticipation. The full breadth of pipeline products include:

AbbVie/REGENXBIO's ABBV-RGX-314, 4DMT's 4D-150, Kodiak Sciences' tarcocimab tedromer and tabirafusp tedromer, Roche's vamikibart, Boehringer Ingelheim's BI 764524, Merck's Restoret, Adverum's Ixo-vec, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals' EYP-1901, Outlook Therapeutics' ONS-5010, Ocular Therapeutix's OTX-TKI, J&J's JNJ-1887 and AAV-RPGR, Aviceda Therapeutics' AVD-104, Annexon's ANX007, Belite Bio's LBS-008, Genentech's RG6501, Regeneron's pozelimab, cemdisiran, Beacon Therapeutics' AGTC-501, Alkeus Pharmaceuticals' ALK-001, Ascidian Therapeutics' ACDN-01, Perfuse Therapeutics' PER-001, Ocuvex Therapeutics' PDP-716 and Ocular Therapeutix's PAXTRAVA

With numerous mechanisms of action in development-including gene therapies, sustained-release implants, and oral or topical options-physicians see potential for a shifting treatment landscape. However, they remain selective and pragmatic in their expectations. Ophthalmologists express cautious optimism, signaling a readiness to adopt new therapies only if they deliver on the promise of durability, accessibility, and meaningful improvements in patient outcomes.

The latest Special TopixTM report includes responses from 102 U.S.-based retinal specialists and general ophthalmologists, collected between May 6 and June 9, 2025. Participants, who collectively represent a regionally representative and clinically active sample, provided insights on unmet needs, pipeline awareness, product anticipation, and patient candidacy across key ophthalmic indications-including nAMD, DME, GA, DR, Glaucoma, Stargardt and UME. As innovation accelerates and emerging therapies reshape expectations, Spherix will continue to monitor evolving sentiment and provide forward-looking intelligence to inform product strategy, market entry planning, and physician engagement initiatives.

