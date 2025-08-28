Apache Corporation Tree Grant Program Announces 2025 Recipients

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) This season marks the 20th anniversary of the Apache Tree Grant Program

HOUSTON, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apache Corporation, a subsidiary of APA Corporation (Nasdaq: APA), today announced the donation of more than 16,000 trees to nonprofit partner organizations and government agencies through the annual U.S. Apache Tree Grant Program. The program is a highly impactful stewardship initiative that aims to give back to the communities in which the company operates. Since the program's inaugural season in 2005, Apache has donated more than 5 million trees.

“The Apache Tree Grant Program is one of the most meaningful ways we bring our values to life by supporting projects that restore landscapes, protect biodiversity and invest in the well-being of future generations,” said APA CEO John J. Christmann IV.“Each tree planted reflects our long-term commitment to sustainability and our belief that strong communities and healthy environments are essential to a resilient energy future. We are proud to stand alongside this year's recipients and work together.”

Now in its 20th season, the Apache Tree Grant Program continues to support initiatives that strengthen local communities. Grant recipients are selected based on geographic location, environmental value of the project and meaningful community involvement.

The 2025–2026 recipients span a variety of landscapes, from urban neighborhoods to conservation lands. Organizations such as Hermann Park Conservancy, Medical Center Health System Foundation (MCHS), Kids' Meals, Inc. and the City of Houston are helping restore habitats and enhance community green spaces.

Hermann Park Conservancy continues its commitment to restoring and preserving Houston. As stewards of Hermann Park, the Conservancy plays a key role in enhancing local biodiversity and creating a natural environment for millions of annual visitors.

“Apache Corporation has been supporting the health and longevity of Hermann Park's tree canopy for years,” said Hermann Park Conservancy President and CEO Cara Lambright.“This generous grant helps us enhance shade, stormwater resilience and biodiversity, benefiting all Houstonians. We are proud to partner with them once again and grateful for their ongoing commitment to the Conservancy's mission.”

Hermann Park Conservancy will focus its tree planting efforts on three areas significantly impacted by extreme weather and invasive species. Project plans include replenishing habitats, restoring balance to the local ecosystem and strengthening the park's forest canopy.

MCHS' mission is to provide high-quality, affordable health care to improve the health and wellness of Permian Basin residents. As a first-time recipient of the Apache Tree Grant Program, MCHS will plant trees of varying sizes across the main hospital campus and outlying clinics to upgrade green space, improve air quality, and create a more inviting atmosphere for patients, visitors and staff. This tree planting initiative not only strengthens community ties but also supports long-term sustainability goals for the region.

“We are so appreciative of Apache Corporation for their donation of nearly 100 trees to be planted around our campus,” said Medical Center Health System President and CEO Russell Tippin.“It's no secret there's not a lot of trees out here in West Texas, so to be able to beautify our campus with these trees is needed and we are beyond thankful.”

Kids' Meals, another first-time recipient, is a Houston-based nonprofit making a daily impact on the lives of children and families. Known for delivering free, healthy meals directly to the homes of preschool-aged children in food-insecure households, the organization recently expanded its operations with a newly constructed facility. The trees awarded through the program will support reforestation and beautification developments on the property, creating a shaded space that reflects the care and nourishment Kids' Meals provides to the community every day.

“As a first-time recipient of the Apache Tree Grant, Kids' Meals is honored and grateful to partner with Apache to bring 50 native trees to our new headquarters. These trees will add to the welcoming space we've created for volunteers who make our work possible and will enhance the environment where we prepare lunches for more than 9,000 preschoolers each day,” said Kids' Meals CEO Beth Braniff Harp.“It's a meaningful investment in both our campus and our community as we expand our mission to end childhood hunger in Houston. Thank you, Apache!”

The City of Houston joins this year's list of recipients with an ambitious plan to plant more trees across city parks. Since the partnership began in 2007, the Parks and Recreation Department has received more than 100,000 trees from the Apache Tree Grant Program.

Through the Houston Parks and Recreation Department, the city is advancing large-scale reforestation and green space improvements that will bring lasting shade, cleaner air and enhanced natural spaces to neighborhoods across multiple council districts. These enhancements reflect the city's deep commitment to community-focused environmental stewardship and align with the Tree Grant Program's goal to enhance access to natural spaces where families live, work and play.

“Each year, Apache's Tree Grant Program provides the Houston Parks and Recreation Department with a valuable opportunity to plant trees in celebration of our annual Arbor Day event,” said Jeremy Burkes, division manager of urban forestry.“These trees will soon offer much-needed shade along trails, parking lots, walking paths and seating areas, while also enhancing the overall beauty of our park system. We deeply appreciate Apache's long-standing partnership and their continued support in making Houston a greener, more vibrant city.”

These organizations represent nonprofits and government agencies of varying scales, geographic regions and demographics that the Apache Tree Grant Program supports.

For more information about the Apache Tree Grant Program, please visit .

About Apache

Apache Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of APA Corporation (Nasdaq: APA), is an oil and gas exploration and production company with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom. Apache's parent corporation, APA Corporation, posts announcements, operational updates, investor information and press releases on its website, .

About Apache Corporation Tree Grant Program

Founded in 2005, the Apache Corporation Tree Grant Program is a philanthropic initiative of Apache Corporation that donates trees to nonprofits and government entities in the company's operational areas. In 2023, the program was expanded to Scotland, with the donation of 3,600 trees to several nonprofit organizations. The program focuses on grants that support large-scale conservation, protection of habitats for wildlife and native species, as well as the restoration and enhancement of public green spaces. This award-winning environmental stewardship initiative has provided more than 5 million trees to over 1,000 qualified partners in the United States. In addition to the development and improvement of public parks and green spaces, community partners often request trees to support a broad range of conservation efforts, including preservation of natural habitats and reforestation. To learn more about the program, visit .

Contacts

Investor (281) 302-2286

Media (713) 296-7276

Website

APA-T