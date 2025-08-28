MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Paris, 28 August 2025

Air France-KLM announces the successful issuance of a 500 million euros note under its EMTN Programme

AF-KLM successfully placed a €500 million senior unsecured notes under its EMTN (Euro Medium Term Notes) Programme. The maturity of the notes is 5 years, and the notes carry a fixed annual coupon of 3.75% (yield at 3.866%).

This transaction enables the Group to take advantage of attractive market conditions and extend the average maturity of its debt.

The issuance was priced at attractive levels due to strong and high-quality demand, reflecting AF-KLM 's strong credit quality and investor confidence in its business model, growth potential and financial structure.

The proceeds of the issue will be used for general corporate purposes.

The Group's long-term debt is rated BB+ by Standard & Poor's and BBB- by Fitch Ratings.

Deutsche Bank, Crédit Agricole CIB and Commerzbank acted as Global Coordinators, with CIC, Santander, SMBC, and Société Générale acting as Joint Active Bookrunners.

Investor Relations

Michiel Klinkers Marouane Mami

... ...

Website:

Attachment

Air France-KLM successfully priced a 500 million euros note issuance under its EMTN Programme