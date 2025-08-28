E2 Lighting Expands Commercial LED Lighting Solutions

E2 Lighting International Inc.

GRAPEVINE, TX, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- E2 Lighting today announced the expansion of its portfolio of commercial lighting solutions, featuring an upgraded range of outdoor LED light fixtures that commercial properties can rely on for energy efficiency, durability, and consistent illumination. The new products are intended to help a variety of sectors, such as manufacturing, public infrastructure, retail, and hospitality.“Businesses today are looking for lighting solutions that combine functionality with sustainability, and that is exactly what we deliver,” said a spokesperson for E2 Lighting.“Our commercial LED products not only reduce operational costs but also create safer, brighter environments for employees, customers, and communities.”E2 Lighting's latest commercial fixtures are designed to address the diverse needs of modern enterprises. The line includes LED panel lights, high bay fixtures, linear strip lights, floodlights, and shoebox parking lights. Each solution is manufactured to meet industry standards while delivering enhanced performance and reduced maintenance requirements. Customers seeking energy incentives will also benefit from the availability of LED light rebates, making the switch to LED technology both cost-effective and environmentally responsible.One of the standout features of the new product range is the emphasis on outdoor illumination. The outdoor LED light fixtures commercial clients demand must withstand varying weather conditions, provide reliable performance, and enhance security. E2 Lighting offers floodlights, shoebox parking fixtures, and wall packs with robust construction and advanced thermal management. These solutions are ideal for parking lots, roadways, sports arenas, and municipal properties, ensuring high-quality lighting for large-scale applications.Indoor commercial lighting solutions also remain a core focus. From panel lights that replace outdated fluorescent tubes to tri-proof fixtures designed for harsh working environments, E2 Lighting provides versatile products that balance functionality and design. The integration of smart control systems and emergency battery backup further enhances the appeal, providing businesses with reliable lighting even during power outages.Founded in 2013, E2 Lighting has built its reputation on innovation and reliability in the LED sector. With nearly a decade of industry expertise, the company serves clients across a range of commercial and industrial markets, delivering products that maximize energy efficiency while maintaining superior illumination standards. Its fixtures are UL and ETL certified, RoHS compliant, Energy Star certified, and DLC Premium listed, underscoring the company's commitment to quality and compliance.E2 Lighting continues to support its clients beyond product delivery, offering resources to help businesses identify eligibility for LED light rebates through various utility programs across the United States. By aligning energy-efficient lighting with rebate opportunities, the company ensures clients achieve a faster return on investment while contributing to sustainability goals.About E2 LightingE2 Lighting International Inc. is a top supplier of cutting-edge LED lighting systems for both indoor and outdoor use. With its main office located in Grapevine, Texas, the company sells a variety of goods, such as wall packs, shoebox parking fixtures, floodlights, panel lights, high bay lights, and tri-proof fixtures. Offering dependable solutions that are customised to meet the specific requirements of commercial and industrial clients around the country, E2 Lighting focuses on energy efficiency, durability, and intelligent control systems.

