Rockville, MD Family Law Firm Announces Winner Of $1000 Dream Chaser Scholarship

Dream Chaser Scholarship Winner

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Salvado Law Offices is excited to announce the latest winner of our Dream Chaser Scholarship. After careful review from our judges, we have selected Talia Braufman as the recipient of our $1,000 scholarship award for the Fall 2025 semester. The Dream Chaser Scholarship recognizes the hard work put in by first-generation college students who are planning to pursue a career in law.

Talia Braufman is an incoming student at Loyola University Chicago School of Law. In her prospective law career, she intends to focus on family law , advocating for children to make sure that they have a voice in legal proceedings. The Dream Chaser Scholarship will support her continued education as she works toward becoming an attorney.

The Dream Chaser Scholarship is awarded to one student per semester to help ease the financial burden of college expenses. Students looking to apply to this scholarship must have a GPA of 3.2 or above and must be enrolled full-time at an accredited school in the United States. To qualify for the award, you must be a first-generation college student whose parents have not attained a four-year college degree.

We are now accepting scholarship applications for the Spring 2026 semester, due by January 12, 2026. You can find more information about the Dream Chaser scholarship on our website at .

About Salvado Law Offices

At Salvado Law Offices, we represent clients in a wide variety of practice areas, including criminal defense , family law, immigration law, personal injury, civil litigation, and construction law. We have offices in Rockville, MD and Tysons Corner, VA.

Our attorneys have decades of shared experience and over 100 5-star reviews. If you are interested in scheduling a consultation with our legal team, reach out to us at 301-933-1814. Visit to learn more about what we can do for you.



OVC INC

OVC INC

+1 6306358000

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.