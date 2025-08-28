YACHTWAVE® Expands Into Professional Yacht Management With New Fleet And Megayacht Editions

The AI-Powered Platform for Managing Yacht Fleets, Megayachts, and Crew

Maritime software leader introduces enterprise tools built with signature ease of use

- John O'Keefe, Founder and CEO of YACHTWAVEBRADENTON, FL, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- YACHTWAVE, the leading smart boating software platform, proudly announces the launch of Fleet Edition and Megayacht Edition, purpose-built solutions for yacht managers, fleet operators, and professional crews managing multiple vessels or complex operations.The new professional editions expand upon YACHTWAVE's trusted personal-app features with robust capabilities tailored to the needs of fleet operations and large yachts. Built with YACHTWAVE's signature ease of use, both editions deliver the advanced tools that maritime professionals need to streamline operations and reduce costs.Key features of Fleet Edition include:. Multi-Vessel Management – Unified dashboard for entire fleets with centralized records and customizable crew roles. Global Checklists – Apply standardized procedures across multiple vessels instantly. Centralized Crew Management – Assign tasks and track credentials across teams with real-time visibility. Delivery Platform Integration – Seamless connection with YACHTWAVE's vessel delivery system for complete operational continuityMegayacht Edition adds specialized capabilities:. Official Logging – Professional-grade documentation with automatic location data and full audit trails. Provisions Management – Advanced inventory tracking with expiration monitoring and compliance features. Enhanced Team Coordination – Support for larger crews with sophisticated role management"Fleet Edition is our response to the growing needs of professional operations on the water," said John O'Keefe, Founder and CEO of YACHTWAVE. "We've built this to give yacht managers and crew the same digital command center experience that modern captains and owners expect-only now, it's designed to scale across teams and fleets.”The platform addresses the unique challenges of scaling operations, where fleet managers typically rebuild procedures for each vessel and struggle to maintain oversight across multiple boats and crews.Fleet and Megayacht Editions are now available via href="" rel="external nofollow" yachtwav . Existing YACHTWAVE users can upgrade through the web app.For more information, visit yachtwave.Media Contact:John O'KeefeFounder & CEO, YACHTWAVE...About YACHTWAVEYACHTWAVEis a next-generation marine management platform built for today's boaters, manufacturers, and industry professionals. With intelligent checklists, AI-powered diagnostics, and centralized documentation, YACHTWAVE's integrated platform simplifies vessel management from personal cruisers to professional fleets and megayachts.

