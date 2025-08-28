The Pickled Beet Wins Best Of Florida In The Event Caterers Category From Guide To Florida

Chef Elizabeth Willard

The Award-Winning Chef Services Company is Honored to be Showcased For a Second Year in a Row Alongside Other Exemplary Businesses Across the State

- Chef Elizabeth Willard, Founder and CEO of The Pickled Beet

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Pickled Beet , South Florida's award-winning gourmet chef and culinary services company, was honored as a Best of Florida Regional Winner in the Event Caterers Category, in an annual round up of the best products and services across Florida. Throughout the year, readers of GuidetoFlorida vote for everything they love in the Best of Florida annual awards. The votes are tabulated and compiled along with editor's picks. This is the second year in a row that The Pickled Beet has won.

"We're thrilled to be recognized again as a Best of Florida Regional Winner in the Event Caterers Category," says Chef Elizabeth Willard , Founder and CEO of The Pickled Beet.“There are so many great caterers in South Florida, it's an honor just to be nominated. I'm happy to see that my team's dedicated efforts to provide exceptional in-home private chef experiences are being recognized. It's their professionalism and our premium organic ingredients that help turn a special occasion into an unforgettable one.”

The Pickled Beet provides boutique catering for special events, and in-home dinner parties as well as in-flight private aviation catering. As with their weekly meal personal chef services, they prepare 100% organic dishes to accommodate any diet or lifestyle, including Celiac disease, Anti-Inflammatory, Alkaline, Keto, Paleo, Vegan, Mediterranean, Postpartum, Autoimmune Protocol, Low FODMAP, Weight Loss, and more.

With the holidays just around the corner, The Pickled Beet recommends prospective clients book their catering soon. To learn more about their organic gourmet holiday meals, visit: /catering/

About The Pickled Beet

Custom Weekly Meals - Private Jet Catering - Private Chef Experiences and Events

The Pickled Beet, South Florida's award-winning culinary company, sets a new standard for gourmet chef services. For more than twenty years, The Pickled Beet has been offering an elevated culinary experience that fits each client's personal needs and lifestyle. Their services allow clients to focus on what's most important in life through tailored, freshly prepared 100% organic meals, delivered right to their home, office, or private jet.

Each hand-crafted meal is uniquely prepared to nourish, heal, and make the“everyday” more enjoyable. Whether a client's goal is to heal through food, maintain a healthy lifestyle, or prioritize nutrition to prevent illness or future conditions, The Pickled Beet is there to guide them on their mission to live their very best life. Dishes start with whole, premium ingredients, such as freshly harvested produce from organic farmers, fish caught by local South Florida fishermen, and grass-fed beef and lamb flown in from small American family ranches.

The Pickled Beet and their clientele have uncompromising standards and high expectations - that's why their professional chefs prepare everything customized for each client – for every private flight, menu and meal, personal chef experience, event, and catering service. From celebrities and athletes, to CEOs, business owners, and busy families, The Pickled Beet offers unparalleled service for every type of special dietary and lifestyle need, eating style and taste preference.

Service Areas Include: Miami , Pinecrest, Coral Gables, South Miami, Coconut Grove, Key Biscayne, Downtown Miami, Brickell, Midtown, Palmetto Bay, Cutler Bay, Homestead, Doral, Miami Beach, Hollywood, Kendall, Wilton Manor, Weston, Fort Lauderdale, Boynton Beach, Jupiter, Stuart, Palm Beach Gardens, Delray, and Delray Beach.

