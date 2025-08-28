Youth Camp Of CIS Countries Wraps Up In Lachin

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Youth Camp of the CIS Countries has wrapped up in the city of Lachin, Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

Speaking at the event, Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Masim Mammadov in the Lachin district noted that this year's project contributed to the international recognition of Lachin city, which is the CIS Cultural Capital 2025.

The Special Representative Masim Mammadov emphasized that under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, wide infrastructure projects are being implemented in the Lachin district, as in other territories liberated from occupation.

It was noted that necessary conditions have also been created in Lachin city for the development of young people's talents and skills, as well as for the effective organization of their leisure time.

The film studio, creativity center, galleries, and other facilities established in the city are of great importance for revitalizing the cultural environment.

Masim Mammadov expressed his gratitude to the organizations supporting the international cultural projects taking place in Lachin and to the creative youth who visited the city.

Head of the International Cooperation Department of the Culture Ministry, Farukh Jumayev, said that the youth camp dedicated to August 26-Lachin City Day, besides contributing to cultural integration among CIS countries, will also play a role in developing the creative environment in Lachin city, which is being revitalized by the state.

In their remarks, Chairman of the National Assembly of Youth Organizations of the Republic of Azerbaijan (NAYORA), Rafael Hajibayli, Deputy Executive Director of the Interstate Humanitarian Cooperation Fund under the CIS, Elvira Dolya, and representative of the Azerbaijan Youth Foundation, Ordukhan Gahramanzadeh, stressed the importance of the project.

The projects of this kind create a foundation for expanding cooperation among creative youth and for the formation of new ideas.

Participants of the event watched video clips dedicated to Lachin's designation as the CIS Cultural Capital 2025 and the youth camp.

At the end, certificates were awarded to the youth from Azerbaijan and abroad who participated in the camp, as well as to the volunteers involved in the implementation of the project.

The closing ceremony concluded with an artistic performance.

The camp, organized jointly by the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, Azerbaijan Youth Foundation, the Interstate Humanitarian Cooperation Fund under the CIS, and the National Assembly of Youth Organizations of the Republic of Azerbaijan (NAYORA), was attended by youth from Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan.

Within the framework of Lachin City Day, the "International Film Days of the CIS Countries" were also held simultaneously.