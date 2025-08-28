Kuwait Interior Minister Bids Farewell To Departing Egyptian Ambassador
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 28 (KUNA) -- The First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah received on Thursday the Egyptian Ambassador to the State of Kuwait Osama Shaltout.
Minister Sheikh Fahad received the ambassador on the occasion of end of the envoy's term in the country, due in the near future.
A statement by the Ministry of Interior quoted Sheikh Fahad Saud as praising the distinctive efforts that had been exerted by ambassador Shaltout, his substantial contributions to cementing further the solid and brotherly relations bonding the State of Kuwait with the Arab Republic of Egypt.
For his turn, the ambassador expressed deep gratitude to the Kuwaiti leadership, government and people for their support and cooperation throughout the duration of his duties in the country, also lauding the historic and deep-rooted relations between the two brotherly countries. (end)
ajr
Minister Sheikh Fahad received the ambassador on the occasion of end of the envoy's term in the country, due in the near future.
A statement by the Ministry of Interior quoted Sheikh Fahad Saud as praising the distinctive efforts that had been exerted by ambassador Shaltout, his substantial contributions to cementing further the solid and brotherly relations bonding the State of Kuwait with the Arab Republic of Egypt.
For his turn, the ambassador expressed deep gratitude to the Kuwaiti leadership, government and people for their support and cooperation throughout the duration of his duties in the country, also lauding the historic and deep-rooted relations between the two brotherly countries. (end)
ajr
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Invromining Expands AI Quant Infrastructure To Broaden Access To Digital Asset Strategies
- BTCC Summer Festival 2025 Unites Japan's Web3 Community
- Argentina Real Estate Market Size, Growth, Trends & Outlook 2033
- United States Animal Health Market Size, Industry Trends, Share, Growth And Report 2025-2033
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Latin America Mobile Payment Market To Hit USD 1,688.0 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment