Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Interior Minister Bids Farewell To Departing Egyptian Ambassador

2025-08-28 10:02:32
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 28 (KUNA) -- The First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah received on Thursday the Egyptian Ambassador to the State of Kuwait Osama Shaltout.
Minister Sheikh Fahad received the ambassador on the occasion of end of the envoy's term in the country, due in the near future.
A statement by the Ministry of Interior quoted Sheikh Fahad Saud as praising the distinctive efforts that had been exerted by ambassador Shaltout, his substantial contributions to cementing further the solid and brotherly relations bonding the State of Kuwait with the Arab Republic of Egypt.
For his turn, the ambassador expressed deep gratitude to the Kuwaiti leadership, government and people for their support and cooperation throughout the duration of his duties in the country, also lauding the historic and deep-rooted relations between the two brotherly countries. (end)
