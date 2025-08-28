TN: Former Dharmapuri MLA R. Chinnaswamy Passes Away At 87

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Aug 28 (IANS) Senior DMK leader and former Dharmapuri MLA R. Chinnaswamy passed away on Thursday due to age-related ailments. He was 87.

A three-time legislator and a respected district leader, Chinnaswamy's demise has left a deep void in the political landscape of Dharmapuri and within the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.

Chinnaswamy's political journey reflected his long-standing commitment to public service and the DMK. He was first elected as a Member of the Legislative Assembly from Dharmapuri in 1971, at a time when the DMK was consolidating its position across Tamil Nadu. His popularity and grassroots connections saw him being elected again in 1984 and once more in 1989.

Throughout these years, he became one of the most recognised faces of the party in the region and played a crucial role in strengthening the DMK's organisational structure at the district level.

In addition to his electoral victories, Chinnaswamy served as the district secretary of the unified Dharmapuri district DMK unit for nearly 15 years.

During his tenure, he was instrumental in mobilising party cadres, building the DMK's base in rural and urban pockets, and acting as a bridge between the leadership and the local people. His style of politics was marked by accessibility and simplicity, earning him respect even among his opponents.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president M.K. Stalin condoled his demise and recalled his contributions both to the party and to the people of Dharmapuri.

In his message, Stalin said he was deeply saddened to learn of Chinnaswamy's passing, describing him as a leader who had contributed significantly to the development of the constituency and to the party's growth.

He said the loss was not just for the DMK but also for the people of the Dharmapuri district, many of whom benefitted from Chinnaswamy's dedicated service.

The Chief Minister extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, party colleagues, and supporters. The passing of Chinnaswamy brings to an end a political career that spanned decades and left a lasting imprint on Dharmapuri's political history.

His legacy of loyalty to the DMK and his record of public service will be remembered with respect and admiration by colleagues, rivals, and the people he represented.