UPU: 25 Nations Suspend Mail to U.S. Over Customs Tax Shift


2025-08-28 09:34:47
(MENAFN) The Universal Postal Union (UPU) revealed on Tuesday that 25 of its member nations have paused postal deliveries to the United States due to uncertainties around upcoming modifications to U.S. customs clearance policies for imports valued below $800.

As the United Nations specialized agency overseeing global postal services with 192 members, the UPU emphasized in a statement that it is collaborating closely with U.S. officials to clarify the new operational protocols for all members.

The announcement highlighted that UPU Director General Masahiko Metoki addressed member countries’ worries about potential service interruptions in a letter sent to U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Monday.

The disruptions stem from an executive order issued by U.S. President Donald Trump, which will terminate the longstanding "de minimis" exemption that permitted duty-free entry of goods valued under $800, effective August 29.

The UPU affirmed it is mobilizing every resource to help its members adjust to these impending changes.

