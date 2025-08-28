Branching Minds Named To Fortune's 2025 Best Small Workplacestm List

- Maya Gat, Co-Founder and CEO of Branching Minds YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Branching Minds , a leading K-12 education technology company, has been named to Fortune's 2025 Best Small WorkplacesTM list , a prestigious national recognition built on authentic, positive feedback from employees. Earning a spot on the list reflects the inclusive, high-trust culture that defines the Branching Minds experience.“This honor belongs entirely to our team,” said Maya Gat, Co-Founder and CEO of Branching Minds.“We are a mission-driven group working to make education better for educators and students alike, and we do it with heart, humility, and a lot of collaboration.”The award is based on employee responses to rigorous surveys conducted by Great Place to Work. To qualify for Fortune's Best Small Workplaces, companies must be Great Place to Work-CertifiedTM and employ between 10 and 99 U.S.-based employees. The ranking highlights organizations where employees consistently report fairness, trust, and belonging across roles and demographics.Branching Minds achieved certification in 2025 with outstanding survey results: 95% of employees said“Branching Minds is a great place to work,” compared to the 57% national average. Employees also reported that:-- 98% can count on colleagues to cooperate and go the extra mile.-- 98% feel encouraged to balance work and personal life.-- 97% find leadership approachable and easy to talk with.Recognition from Fortune and Great Place to Work underscores the company's commitment to fostering a supportive and collaborative environment. By creating a workplace where employees thrive, Branching Minds strengthens its ability to serve educators and students nationwide.In addition to being recognized among the best small workplaces in the country, Branching Minds was named one of the Best Workplaces in New York earlier this year. The company also earned certification as a Great Place to Work and won the Top EdTech Product of the Year Award in 2025.About Branching MindsBranching Minds empowers educators with a system-level MTSS (Multi-Tiered System of Supports) platform that helps personalize learning and streamline differentiated instruction. Since 2013, the company has supported nearly 300,000 teachers across 545 districts in 38 states, improving outcomes for over 2 million students.About Fortune Best Small WorkplacesTM & Great Place to WorkGreat Place to Work partners with Fortune each year to identify the country's best small workplaces. The list is based on tens of thousands of confidential survey responses from employees at companies with 10 to 99 U.S. employees. Rankings emphasize a consistent, equitable experience for all team members, measuring trust, pride, and belonging across demographic groups.

Branching Minds is a Great Place to Work!

