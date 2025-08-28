Ottawa Business Journal Features Numetrica As Cloud Accounting Firm, Redefining The Future Of Small Business Finance

Numetrica Professional Corp., an Ottawa-based accounting firm founded by Moe Tabesh, CPA, CGA, B.Comm, has been featured in the Ottawa Business Journal (OBJ) for its innovative, cloud-based approach to helping small businesses take control of their finances. Since its launch in 2015, Numetrica has redefined how entrepreneurs manage their accounting by removing the stress, inefficiencies, and confusion that often come with traditional bookkeeping.

“When I started Numetrica, I kept hearing the same story from business owners,” said founder Moe Tabesh.“They felt lost. They had no real-time numbers, no strategy, no support – just a last-minute tax bill every year. That's not how accounting should work. We built Numetrica to give them clarity, control, and confidence in their numbers.”

A Cloud-First Accounting Model for Modern Businesses

At the heart of Numetrica's success is its technology-driven workflow that eliminates paperwork, delays, and guesswork. By leveraging leading cloud accounting platforms, Numetrica gives entrepreneurs instant access to their financial data and insights:



QuickBooks Online (QBO) for real-time bookkeeping and reporting

Dext to eliminate paper receipts and automate expense tracking

Wagepoint for seamless, stress-free payroll processing Dropbox for secure file management and collaboration

“Cloud accounting equals less stress and more control,” Tabesh explained.“You always know where your business stands – no more guesswork, no more waiting.”

Serving Ottawa and Beyond

Numetrica supports a wide range of clients across Ottawa and beyond, including consultants, Shopify retailers, medical professionals, franchise operators, and fast-growing service-based businesses. Whether clients are just starting out or scaling to multiple locations, Numetrica provides the structure and expertise needed to simplify financial management and empower smarter decision-making.

What makes Numetrica truly unique is not only its use of advanced tools but also its straightforward, jargon-free approach. The team is known for fast response times, honest communication, and a relentless focus on reducing the overwhelm that often comes with managing finances.

Expanding Services and Free Cloud Accounting Audit

This summer, Numetrica introduced a free Cloud Accounting Audit for new clients – a 30-minute, no-obligation session designed to identify inefficiencies, streamline workflows, and uncover hidden opportunities to save time and money. The firm has also expanded its specialized services for Shopify sellers and franchise owners, providing scalable financial systems that grow alongside their businesses.

Meet the Numetrica Team

Led by founder Moe Tabesh, Numetrica has grown into a powerhouse of experienced professionals dedicated to client success. The team includes:



Director of Bookkeeping: Jojo Yang

Director of Payroll Services: Vicki Brown

Business Advisory Director: Elena Ivanona

Senior Accountants: Sherry Guo, Sara Mojtahedi, Bahare Taghinia, Arjun Bassi, Keshav Bassi, Pradeep Patial, and Pinki Rani Office Manager: Sahar Samsami

Together, this dynamic team ensures every client receives personalized service, accurate numbers, and a proactive accounting experience.

Recognition in Ottawa Business Journal

Being featured in Ottawa Business Journal marks a milestone for Numetrica, reflecting its role as a trusted partner to Ottawa's entrepreneurial community. The feature highlights how the firm's cloud-first strategy and commitment to client relationships are reshaping accounting for a new era of small business growth.

Inquiries can be sent to Moe Tabesh at +1 613-903-5988 or email ....

For more information about Numetrica Accounting and to read client reviews, visit .

Social Media:

Instagram: @numetricacity

LinkedIn: linkedin/company/numetrica

About Numetrica

Founded in 2015 by Moe Tabesh, CPA, CGA, B.Comm, Numetrica Professional Corp. is a proactive, cloud-based accounting firm that serves entrepreneurs and growing businesses across Ottawa, Canada, and the United States. Specializing in bookkeeping, tax planning, payroll, GST/HST filing, CRA audit representation, and Virtual CFO services, Numetrica delivers clarity, control, and confidence through modern accounting solutions.