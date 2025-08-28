Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kuwait's 5Th Relief Plane For Gaza Arrives In Jordan

Kuwait's 5Th Relief Plane For Gaza Arrives In Jordan


2025-08-28 09:05:05
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, Aug 28 (KUNA) -- The fifth Kuwaiti relief plane arrived on Thursday at Jordan's Marka Military Airport, carrying 10 tons of food supplies to enter into the Gaza Strip.
The relief supplies were received by officials from the Kuwaiti Embassy in Jordan, the Jordanian Hashemite Charity Organization (JHCO), and the Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS). The materials will be delivered via land to the Gaza Strip.
The aid mission is organized by the Kuwaiti Red Crescent Society (KRCS), the Ministries of Social Affairs, Foreign Affairs, and Defense, alongside several Kuwaiti charities and foundations to ensure that basic food needs are met in the enclave.
The urgent relief campaign "Fazaa for Gaza" reflects the steadfast position of Kuwait in standing by the Palestinian people in times of crises and embodies Kuwait's historical role as a global humanitarian hub. (end)
mjb


MENAFN28082025000071011013ID1109988716

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search