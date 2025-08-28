403
Kuwait's 5Th Relief Plane For Gaza Arrives In Jordan
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, Aug 28 (KUNA) -- The fifth Kuwaiti relief plane arrived on Thursday at Jordan's Marka Military Airport, carrying 10 tons of food supplies to enter into the Gaza Strip.
The relief supplies were received by officials from the Kuwaiti Embassy in Jordan, the Jordanian Hashemite Charity Organization (JHCO), and the Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS). The materials will be delivered via land to the Gaza Strip.
The aid mission is organized by the Kuwaiti Red Crescent Society (KRCS), the Ministries of Social Affairs, Foreign Affairs, and Defense, alongside several Kuwaiti charities and foundations to ensure that basic food needs are met in the enclave.
The urgent relief campaign "Fazaa for Gaza" reflects the steadfast position of Kuwait in standing by the Palestinian people in times of crises and embodies Kuwait's historical role as a global humanitarian hub. (end)
