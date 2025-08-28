403
Mexico Moves To Raise Tariffs As China Floods Its Market, U.S. Demands Action
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Mexico is preparing to raise tariffs on Chinese goods, a step that reflects both economic strain and U.S. pressure.
The measure, part of the 2026 budget proposal due in September, will likely target cars, textiles, and plastics. President Claudia Sheinbaum's coalition has the numbers to pass it, making approval likely.
Behind this move lies a stark trade imbalance. Official customs data show China sold Mexico about US$112 billion in goods in 2023, while buying less than US$10 billion in return.
Mexico imports electronics, machinery, clothing, and cars, while exporting far less, mostly raw materials. That imbalance has made Mexico one of China's most lopsided partners.
Cars highlight the problem. In the first half of 2025, Mexico became the world's largest destination for Chinese vehicle exports, taking in more than 138,000 units, according to the China Passenger Car Association.
Even with tariffs up to 20 percent, Chinese cars remain attractive compared to the United States, where a 100 percent tariff now blocks most Chinese electric vehicles .
Mexico's government wants to shield local producers from subsidized imports and reduce dependence. It also seeks new revenue to cover its budget gap, which reached the highest level since the 1980s last year.
Officials have already raised textile tariffs to 35 percent and launched the“Plan Mexico” to boost industrial parks and attract investment. The United States has pushed hard for these changes.
Washington argues Chinese goods often enter Mexico before moving north. President Donald Trump tied trade talks to cooperation against fentanyl trafficking, while U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent backed Mexico's proposal for a“North American fortress” to limit Chinese access.
The stakes go beyond tariffs. In mid-2026, Mexico, the United States, and Canada must review the USMCA trade pact. By aligning more closely with Washington now, Mexico positions itself better for that negotiation.
The story behind the story is about more than duties. Mexico has become deeply dependent on Chinese imports while selling little in return.
That imbalance drains resources, weakens domestic industry, and fuels political friction with its main partner, the United States. Raising tariffs is Mexico's way of saying it cannot afford to let this gap widen unchecked.
