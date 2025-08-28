403
Turkey delivers domestically developed air defense vehicles worth over four hundred $M
(MENAFN) Türkiye delivered 47 domestically produced Gokkubbe air defense vehicles to its military on Wednesday, with a total value of 460 million U.S. dollars, at the Ogulbey Technology Base operated by Turkish defense company Aselsan near Ankara.
These vehicles form part of Türkiye’s Steel Dome program, an integrated air defense initiative launched in August 2024 that combines local missile batteries, radar systems, and command-and-control centers into a cohesive “system of systems.”
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan highlighted the significance of the handover during a ceremony, stating that it has elevated Türkiye to “a different league” in terms of air defense capabilities. He added, “No country that cannot develop its own air defense system can look to the future with confidence in the face of current challenges.”
The event also marked the inauguration of a new 1.5-billion-U.S.-dollar research and development facility for Aselsan, described by Erdogan as “the single largest defense industry investment” in Türkiye. The facility will encompass 585,000 square meters of indoor space and 132,000 square meters dedicated to production, positioning it as one of the most advanced defense technology centers in the region.
