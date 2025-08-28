Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Indian building collapse kills fifteen civilians


2025-08-28 08:53:00
(MENAFN) At least 15 people were killed and nine others injured when a building collapsed in the western Indian state of Maharashtra, officials reported Thursday.

The four-story structure gave way on Tuesday night in Palghar district, prompting an immediate rescue response from local authorities.

Sanjay Hirwade, a senior local official, confirmed the death toll and the number of injured, noting that rescue teams are still searching for two individuals trapped under the rubble.

Authorities continue efforts to locate any survivors and clear the debris.

