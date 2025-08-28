$YELLOW Token Surpasses $1 Million As Republic Sale Closes

San Francisco, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yellow Network , the web3 universal layer of infrastructure, announced the $YELLOW token sale on Republic closed after raising over $1 million from accredited investors. The over-subscribed sale is among the first Web3 infrastructure tokens sold under Regulation D, setting a standard for compliant, institution-quality tokenization in the US.

Backed by Ripple co-founder Chris Larsen, Yellow is building the foundations of digital asset trading: state channel-enabled real-time settlement between chains and its modular Yellow SDK. Instead of operating its own exchange, Yellow provides the back-end infrastructure that enables brokers, apps, and institutions to connect liquidity and trade securely between chains.

“This achievement validates that compliance and innovation can walk together," said Alexis Sirkia, Yellow Network Captain. "Raising over $1 million under Reg D isn't just a matter of capital; it proves the U.S. market is ready for regulated digital infrastructure, where institutions and creators can engage with confidence."

The $YELLOW token enables Yellow's infrastructure:



Access & Utility – unlocks SDK modules, bridges, and tools for developers

Fee Subsidy – tokens are locked by builders to subsidize fees for end-users, enabling Web2-like UX

Governance – priorities and upgrades voted upon by token holders Incentives – distributed to builders, liquidity providers, and validators

This milestone is the latest in Yellow's ongoing momentum. 20+ new applications were coded over one weekend at ETHGlobal Prague with Yellow SDK, ranging from gaming integrations to DeFi solutions. With its Canary testnet already live and mainnet imminent, Yellow is positioning itself as the foundation of real-time compliant Web3 infrastructure.

The Republic offering not only sets Yellow's presence in the U.S. market but also its broader purpose: building the universal infrastructure layer bridging traditional finance and decentralized worlds.

About Yellow Network

Yellow Network is the universal infrastructure layer powering real-time, cross-chain settlement and high-performance Web3 applications. Built on advanced state channel technology, Yellow enables developers to integrate scalable, low-latency blockchain functionality into any application without sacrificing speed, security, or user experience.

With a modular SDK, universal API, and support for the ERC-7824 standard, Yellow empowers builders across DeFi, gaming, enterprise, and beyond to deliver Web2-quality experiences with Web3-native infrastructure. By eliminating the friction of traditional blockchain development, Yellow is accelerating the adoption of decentralized technologies and laying the foundation to onboard the next billion users.

