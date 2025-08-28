Zeo Energy Corp. To Present At The 2025 Gateway Conference On September 4Th

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla., Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --a Florida-based provider of residential solar and commercial long-duration energy-storage solutions, is confirmed to present at the 2025 Annual Gateway Conference , which is being held September 3-4 at the Four Seasons Hotel in San Francisco, CA.

Zeo's CEO, Tim Bridgewater and CFO, Cannon Holbrook are scheduled to present on Thursday, September 4th at 12:30 p.m. Pacific Time (PT). The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here . In addition to the presentation, Zeo executives will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference.

For additional information, to request an invitation, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email ... .

About The Gateway Conference

Set against the backdrop of the Four Seasons Hotel in San Francisco, the Gateway Conference offers a unique stage for both public and private companies to introduce their stories to new audiences. The conference embodies Gateway's mission of connecting leading growth-stage companies with prospective investors, analysts, partners, and other capital markets constituents.

The event offers attendees an exclusive look at a diverse array of companies across sectors such as technology, cleantech, consumer, industrials, financial services, and healthcare. Through presentations and one-on-one meetings, investors and analysts will have exclusive access to senior company executives from over 75 private and public companies.

About Gateway Group

Gateway is a leading financial communications and digital media advisory firm specializing in assisting emerging growth companies for over 25 years. We work with businesses at various stages of corporate development, from private startups to public enterprises. Our team of experts offers decades of experience in all facets of corporate communications, including investor relations (IR) and public relations (PR), as well as cutting-edge digital media services such as branding & creative, web development, and social media. Gateway clients are industry leaders in technology, consumer, industrials, finance, business services, and more. To learn more about Gateway Group, our offerings, or how we can help meet your communications needs, visit Gateway-Grp.com or connect with us on LinkedIn .

About Zeo Energy Corp.

Zeo Energy Corp. is a diversified clean energy company providing residential, commercial, industrial, and utility-scale solutions that cut costs and carbon emissions. Based in Florida, Zeo operates Sunergy, a residential solar, distributed energy, and efficiency solutions business, in high-growth markets with limited competitive saturation. It also operates Heliogen, Inc., a long-duration energy generation and storage business designed to deliver renewable power for high-demand applications such as AI, data centers, and other energy-intensive industries. With its vertically integrated approach, Zeo helps customers with a cost-effective transition to 24/7 clean energy. For more information on Zeo Energy Corp., please visit .

