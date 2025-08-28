Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Microsoft terminates two employees over demanding cutting ties with Israel

Microsoft terminates two employees over demanding cutting ties with Israel


2025-08-28 08:31:06
(MENAFN) Microsoft has fired two staff members following a break-in at the office of President Brad Smith during a protest over the company’s connections to Israel, according to reports.

The incident occurred on Tuesday at the company’s Redmond headquarters, when seven current and former employees associated with the activist group No Azure for Apartheid entered Smith’s office to demand an end to what they described as direct and indirect support for Israel in its genocide in Gaza.

No Azure for Apartheid, a group named after Microsoft’s cloud service Azure, later identified the terminated employees on Instagram as Riki Fameli and Anna Hattle. “Two employees were terminated today following serious breaches of company policies and our code of conduct,” a Microsoft spokesperson said, describing the actions as “unlawful break-ins” that violated workplace rules, according to reports.

During the protest, demonstrators held banners and chanted slogans inside Smith’s office, renaming it the “Mai Ubeid Building” in memory of a Palestinian software engineer killed in a 2023 Israeli airstrike, and calling on Microsoft to “cut ties with Israel,” among other demands. Authorities arrested all seven participants who entered the executive office.

Over the past year, Microsoft has reportedly faced ongoing internal pressure from employees urging the company to reconsider its business relations with Israel amid the Gaza genocide, though the movement has remained relatively small.

MENAFN28082025000045017281ID1109988468

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search