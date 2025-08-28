403
Eighth anniversary of WWII to take place in China
(MENAFN) North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is set to visit China next week to attend ceremonies marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, where he will join Russian President Vladimir Putin and numerous other international figures, according to officials in Beijing.
Kim rarely travels abroad. Since assuming power in 2011, he has made just 10 overseas trips, with China being his most frequent destination. The upcoming journey will mark his fifth visit to the country.
China plans to commemorate its victory over Imperial Japan and the broader defeat of Axis powers with a major military parade in Tiananmen Square on September 3. Putin is also expected to be present, reciprocating President Xi Jinping’s earlier visit to Moscow in May.
Local media in China described Kim’s presence as a significant step up from the previous commemoration, when Pyongyang was represented only by senior official Choe Ryong-hae. Around 26 world leaders are anticipated at the event, which will serve as the highlight of the celebrations.
China remains North Korea’s closest ally, though Pyongyang has also deepened ties with Moscow. Last year, Kim and Putin signed a wide-ranging security and cooperation pact. On May 9, Kim marked Victory Day by visiting the Russian embassy in Pyongyang, while his ambassador attended Moscow’s celebrations.
Western attendance at Beijing’s event will be minimal. Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico will be the sole EU leader present, alongside Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, whose country seeks EU membership. Both leaders also traveled to Moscow in May, drawing criticism from Western governments.
Meanwhile, tensions between the United States and parts of Europe over the Ukraine conflict continue to grow. US President Donald Trump has urged a negotiated settlement, while many European leaders remain committed to ongoing military assistance for Kiev.
