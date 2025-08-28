403
Russia Launches Strikes on Ukraine’s Military Complexes, Airbases
(MENAFN) Russian forces launched a coordinated strike against Ukraine’s military-industrial complexes and airbases, the Russian Defense Ministry announced Thursday.
The offensive employed long-range, precision-guided air-launched weapons, including Kinzhal hypersonic aeroballistic missiles and combat drones, according to an official statement from the ministry.
"The targets of the strike were achieved, and all designated objectives were hit," the ministry said.
Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reported on social media that Russia had carried out "another massive attack against our cities and communities," resulting in at least eight fatalities and dozens injured.
Ukraine’s Air Force disclosed that Russian forces deployed 598 combat and decoy drones overnight, alongside 31 missiles. Ukrainian air defenses intercepted 563 drones and 26 missiles, yet strikes were confirmed at 13 locations, with debris from downed targets impacting 26 other sites.
