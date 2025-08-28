Katra Pilgrimage Was Already Suspended Before Cloudburst: LG
Srinagar- Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday reached out to people injured in the Vaishno Devi landslide, and said it was the result of a cloudburst and the pilgrimage was already suspended when it occurred.
He spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and briefed them about the post-flood situation.
The death toll in the Vaishno Devi landslide has gone up to 32, with rescuers pulling out more bodies from under the debris, officials said on Wednesday, a day after the disaster struck the route to the shrine at Adhkuwari in the Trikuta hills of the Katra belt.
At least 20 people were injured in the landslide triggered by heavy, relentless rain and are undergoing treatment in different hospitals, officials said.
Interacting with reporters, Sinha said,“This has been a very unfortunate incident. Around noon yesterday, a cloudburst occurred when the yatra was already suspended.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Accounting And Bookkeeping Service Business Plan 2025: How To Start, Operate, And Grow
- Pluscapital Advisor Empowers Traders To Master Global Markets Around The Clock
- R0AR Chain Launches Public Node Sale Following $1 Million Whitelist Success
- Corporate Event Planning Business Plan 2025: Capital Investment And Cost Breakdown
- Mining Chemicals Market Size, Industry Trends, Growth Factors, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- UK Digital Health Market To Reach USD 37.6 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment