Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Katra Pilgrimage Was Already Suspended Before Cloudburst: LG

Katra Pilgrimage Was Already Suspended Before Cloudburst: LG


2025-08-28 08:19:53
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
LG Manoj Sinha meets injured devotees of Vaishno Devi landslide

Srinagar- Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday reached out to people injured in the Vaishno Devi landslide, and said it was the result of a cloudburst and the pilgrimage was already suspended when it occurred.

He spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and briefed them about the post-flood situation.

The death toll in the Vaishno Devi landslide has gone up to 32, with rescuers pulling out more bodies from under the debris, officials said on Wednesday, a day after the disaster struck the route to the shrine at Adhkuwari in the Trikuta hills of the Katra belt.

At least 20 people were injured in the landslide triggered by heavy, relentless rain and are undergoing treatment in different hospitals, officials said.

Interacting with reporters, Sinha said,“This has been a very unfortunate incident. Around noon yesterday, a cloudburst occurred when the yatra was already suspended.

MENAFN28082025000215011059ID1109988435

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search