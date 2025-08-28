Katra Pilgrimage Was Already Suspended Before Cloudburst: LG

LG Manoj Sinha meets injured devotees of Vaishno Devi landslide

Srinagar- Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday reached out to people injured in the Vaishno Devi landslide, and said it was the result of a cloudburst and the pilgrimage was already suspended when it occurred.

He spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and briefed them about the post-flood situation.

The death toll in the Vaishno Devi landslide has gone up to 32, with rescuers pulling out more bodies from under the debris, officials said on Wednesday, a day after the disaster struck the route to the shrine at Adhkuwari in the Trikuta hills of the Katra belt.

At least 20 people were injured in the landslide triggered by heavy, relentless rain and are undergoing treatment in different hospitals, officials said.

Interacting with reporters, Sinha said,“This has been a very unfortunate incident. Around noon yesterday, a cloudburst occurred when the yatra was already suspended.