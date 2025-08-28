Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Special Train Arranged For Stranded Passengers From Jammu To Delhi

2025-08-28 08:19:34
File photo

Srinagar- Railway authorities have arranged a special train to facilitate the movement of stranded passengers from Jammu to Delhi, following disruption caused by flash floods and cloudbursts in parts of the Jammu division, officials said here on Thursday.

The officials said that the train will depart from Jammu Railway Station at 11:30 AM today. The decision, they said, was taken after heavy rainfall and cloudbursts led to flash floods, damaging road infrastructure and affecting connectivity.

“Movement of vehicles on several routes, including key highways, has been impacted due to waterlogging, landslides, and damage to roads,” the officials said, adding that efforts are ongoing to restore traffic, and weather conditions are showing signs of improvement.

Priority boarding on the special train will be given to stranded tourists and families, the officials added. (KNO)

