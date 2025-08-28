Psyence Biomed To Present At The H.C. Wainwright 27Th Annual Global Investment Conference September 8-10, 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Psyence Biomedical Ltd. (Nasdaq: PBM) (“Psyence BioMed” or the“Company”), a biopharmaceutical company advancing nature-derived psilocybin and ibogaine therapies for unmet mental health needs, today announced that it will present at the H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference, taking place September 8–10, 2025.

The event, held at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City and virtually, features more than 550 corporate presentations from leading growth companies across healthcare, technology, and finance.

Dr. Neil Maresky, CEO of Psyence BioMed, will provide an overview of the Company's business strategy and pipeline.

“This conference provides us with a strong platform to engage with global investors and highlight Psyence BioMed's differentiated approach in psychedelic medicine,” said Dr. Maresky.“With our unique operational footprint in Africa and commitment to clinical excellence, we are positioned to lead as the sector matures.”

The Company's virtual presentation will be available on-demand beginning September 5, 2025, at 7:00 AM EST, and can be accessed by all registered conference attendees via .

Event Details:



Conference: H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference

Dates: September 8–10, 2025

Location: Lotte New York Palace Hotel, 455 Madison Avenue, New York, NY, and Virtual PBM Presentation: On-demand starting September 5, 2025, at 7:00 AM EST

Investor & Shareholder Webinar:

The Company will host a webinar for investors and shareholders on September 16, 2025 at 12:00PM EST featuring members of its Scientific Advisory Board. The session will provide an opportunity to learn more about the Company's ongoing clinical development programs and future strategic initiatives. To access the webinar, please click on the registration link below.

SAB Webinar Registration

About Psyence BioMed

Psyence Biomedical Ltd. (Nasdaq: PBM) is one of the few multi-asset, vertically integrated biopharmaceutical companies specializing in psychedelic-based therapeutics. It is the first life sciences biotechnology company focused on developing nature-derived (non-synthetic) psilocybin and ibogaine-based psychedelic medicine to be listed on Nasdaq. We are dedicated to addressing unmet mental health needs, particularly in palliative care. The name 'Psyence' merges 'psychedelics' and 'science,' reflecting the company's commitment to an evidence-based approach in developing safe, effective, and FDA-approved nature-derived psychedelic treatments for a broad range of mental health disorders.

Learn more at and on LinkedIn.

About H.C. Wainwright & Co.

H.C. Wainwright is a full‐service investment bank dedicated to providing corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions. H.C. Wainwright & Co. also provides research and sales and trading services to institutional investors. According to Sagient Research Systems, H.C. Wainwright's team is ranked as the #1 Placement Agent in terms of aggregate CMPO (confidentially marketed public offering), RD (registered direct offering) and PIPE (private investment in public equity) executed cumulatively since 1998.

For more information visit H.C. Wainwright & Co. on the web at .

