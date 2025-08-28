Cytomx Therapeutics To Present At Upcoming September Investor Conferences
Cantor Global Healthcare Conference 2025
Date: Thursday, September 4, 2025
Fireside Chat: 8:35 a.m. ET
Location: New York, NY
H.C. Wainwright 27 th Annual Global Investment Conference
Date: Tuesday, September 9, 2025
Formal Presentation: 11:30 a.m. ET
Location: New York, NY
Morgan Stanley 23 rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference
Date: Wednesday, September 10, 2025
Fireside Chat: 1:05 p.m. ET
Location: New York, NY
A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Events and Presentations page of CytomX's website at . In addition, management will be available for one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered to attend the conference.
About CytomX Therapeutics, Inc.
CytomX is a clinical-stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel conditionally activated, masked biologics designed to be localized to the tumor microenvironment. By pioneering a novel pipeline of localized biologics, powered by its PROBODY® therapeutic platform, CytomX's vision is to create safer, more effective therapies for the treatment of cancer. CytomX's multi-modality technology platform has produced therapeutic candidates across multiple treatment modalities including antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), T-cell engagers, and immune modulators such as cytokines. CytomX's current clinical-stage pipeline includes CX-2051 and CX-801. CX-2051 is a masked, conditionally activated ADC directed toward epithelial cell adhesion molecule (EpCAM), armed with a topoisomerase-1 inhibitor payload. CX-2051 has potential applicability across multiple EpCAM-expressing epithelial cancers, including CRC, and was discovered in collaboration with ImmunoGen. CX-801 is a masked interferon alpha-2b PROBODY® cytokine with broad potential applicability in traditionally immuno-oncology sensitive as well as insensitive (cold) tumors. CytomX has established strategic collaborations with multiple leaders in oncology, including Amgen, Astellas, Bristol Myers Squibb, Regeneron and Moderna. For more information about CytomX and how it is working to make conditionally activated treatments the new standard-of-care in the fight against cancer, visit and follow us on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter).
Company Contact:
Chris Ogden
SVP, Chief Financial Officer
...
Investor Contact:
Precision AQ (formerly Stern Investor Relations)
Stephanie Ascher
...
Media Contact:
Redhouse Communications
Teri Dahlman
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Accounting And Bookkeeping Service Business Plan 2025: How To Start, Operate, And Grow
- Pluscapital Advisor Empowers Traders To Master Global Markets Around The Clock
- R0AR Chain Launches Public Node Sale Following $1 Million Whitelist Success
- Corporate Event Planning Business Plan 2025: Capital Investment And Cost Breakdown
- Mining Chemicals Market Size, Industry Trends, Growth Factors, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- UK Digital Health Market To Reach USD 37.6 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment