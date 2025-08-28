Booth & Partners Taps Renowned Growth Leader Jen Spencer To Spearhead Its Next Era Of Purpose-Driven Growth

Jen Spencer joins Booth & Partners as Chief Growth Officer

Creating environments where people can thrive

New CGO role positions Booth & Partners to unify growth, expand globally, and strengthen its B Corp commitment

- Jamie Booth, Co-FounderSINGAPORE, August 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Booth & Partners, a global, purpose-driven outsourcing provider and certified B Corporation, today announced the appointment of Jen Spencer as its first Chief Growth Officer, effective September 1. This strategic hire is set to accelerate the next phase of the company's global growth and deepens its commitment to balancing profit with purpose.Spencer, a distinguished C-Suite executive with a formidable track record of scaling high-growth companies, will oversee all sales, client success, and marketing operations. She will be responsible for driving the company's go-to-market (GTM) strategy, expanding its global footprint, and unifying the growth functions under a single vision."Bringing Jen on board is a defining moment for Booth & Partners," said Jamie Booth, Co-Founder. "Her extensive experience in driving revenue and her reputation for building world-class, people-first organizations are a perfect match for our mission. Jen is the leader we need to help us scale with intention, ensuring our values remain at the core of our growth."Spencer joins Booth & Partners after a successful tenure at SmartBug Media, where she rose from the company's first VP of Sales & Marketing to CEO. During her time there, she was a key driver of the company's significant expansion, engineering a 70% year-over-year revenue growth as VP of Sales and Marketing and later leading multiple strategic acquisitions as CEO. This sustained growth trajectory helped the company become HubSpot's Global Partner of the Year. In addition to her executive roles, Spencer is an active investor and advisor for innovative tech startups like Graphio, iCustomer, and Mobly and a passionate advocate for advancing women in leadership through her board-level work with #GirlsClub and Legacy Executive Club."I was drawn to Booth & Partners' unwavering commitment to its people and its B Corp values. It's a company that truly believes business can be a force for good," said Spencer. "My focus has always been on creating environments where people can thrive. Whether it's through mentoring the next generation of female leaders or helping build a stronger community in my home state of Arizona, I believe in lifting others up. I'm excited to bring that same energy here as we expand our global reach, launch new technology, and deepen our impact with partners like 1% for the Planet."Spencer's appointment comes on the heels of Booth & Partners achieving B Corp Certification, a rigorous designation that recognizes the company's high standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability.

Jennifer M Spencer

Booth and Partners

+1 623-332-1314

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.