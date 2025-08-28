403
Lebanese Defense Minister Concludes Official Visit To Kuwait
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 28 (KUNA) -- The Lebanese Minister of National Defense, Major General Pilot Michel Menassah, on Thursday left the country after completing his official visit.
The Lebanese Minister was seen off at the airport by the Kuwaiti Minister of Defense, Sheikh Abdullah Ali Abdullah Al-Sabah, who lauded the visit and the strong brotherly ties between the two countries, according to a Defense Ministry statement.
Minister Menassah was also seen off by Undersecretary of the Ministry of Defense, Sheikh Dr. Abdullah Meshal Al-Sabah, Deputy Chief of the Army General Staff, Major General Pilot Sabah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, and several senior military officers.(end)
