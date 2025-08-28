Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Lebanese Defense Minister Concludes Official Visit To Kuwait


2025-08-28 08:06:51
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 28 (KUNA) -- The Lebanese Minister of National Defense, Major General Pilot Michel Menassah, on Thursday left the country after completing his official visit.
The Lebanese Minister was seen off at the airport by the Kuwaiti Minister of Defense, Sheikh Abdullah Ali Abdullah Al-Sabah, who lauded the visit and the strong brotherly ties between the two countries, according to a Defense Ministry statement.
Minister Menassah was also seen off by Undersecretary of the Ministry of Defense, Sheikh Dr. Abdullah Meshal Al-Sabah, Deputy Chief of the Army General Staff, Major General Pilot Sabah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, and several senior military officers.(end)
ogr


MENAFN28082025000071011013ID1109988325

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search