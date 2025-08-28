403
BioWin Days 2025 Belgian health innovators set to meet on September 23 and 24, 2025
(MENAFN- ALA Group) This year marks 9th edition of BioWin Days in new two-day format to promote beneficial synergies between BioWin and Biovia hubs in Wallonia and Flanders in order to create new leaders in biopharma and healthtech industries throughout Belgium
Industry stakeholders, investors, researchers and political decision-makers from the biopharma and medical technology sectors expected to attend on September 23, 2025, for conferences and networking sessions, and on September 24 for on-site visits with BioWin on Tour
Namur, Belgium, August 28, 2025 – BioWin, the health hub of Wallonia, today announces the program for its 9th biannual BioWin Days event, a key date in the diary for professionals and decision-makers in the biopharma and healthtech sectors. This year’s edition should gather over 400 health ecosystem stakeholders from companies, universities and hospitals in Belgium and abroad, as well as 40 exhibitors.
BioWin Days 2025 is offering a unique two-day program:
- September 23: The first day will celebrate the dynamism of the Belgian health innovation scene and is dedicated to conferences and networking for the entire healthcare ecosystem, including pharma industry players, biotech and medtech companies, innovative start-ups, CDMOs, university research teams and investors.
The participants will have access to face-to-face partnership sessions, an exhibition area, and a full program of conferences and exclusive round table sessions tackling the issue of how to strengthen Belgium’s status as a leader in European healthcare innovation, with a focus on emerging sectors such as advanced therapies and radiopharmaceuticals, as well as digital health and the use of AI in diagnostics.
The top-class speakers invited to BioWin Days include MRM Health CEO Sam Possemiers and IBA deputy CEO Henri de Romrée, who will be on the panel for ‘Belgium in action: How biopharma and healthtech leaders accelerate R&D excellence’, as well as tech entrepreneur and philosopher Laurent Hublet, who will deliver the keynote speech ‘The purpose of innovation’.
- September 24: The event will head out into the field with BioWin on Tour, organized by BioWin in partnership with AWEX, BioPark and Bridge to Health (B2H), including visits to two healthcare innovation hubs in Wallonia. International participants are invited to choose from two itineraries with different themes reflecting BioWin’s strategic priorities. The first is based on innovative therapies, with a program taking place in Charleroi, while the second focuses on nuclear medicine and will center on the Liège region. These visits will provide a chance to discover the region’s assets, infrastructure and innovation landscape.
“BioWin Days are a crucial opportunity to shine a light on healthcare innovation in Belgium. Anyone wishing to learn more about the technical or strategic sides of innovation will find high-quality sessions,” said Xavier Hormaechea, president of BioWin. “This event is also the perfect opportunity to establish contacts and build partnerships. There is one single goal behind all of this: developing concrete solutions that have a real impact on patients.”
National synergies for boosting Belgian leadership in health innovation
In 2024, BioWin and MEDVIA (now Biovia) signed the first strategic partnership between innovation hubs in Wallonia and Flanders. This draws on the assets of these two healthcare industry ecosystem stakeholders and aims to foster inter-regional cooperation, generate a critical mass, and consolidate the sector in order to maintain Belgium’s position on the European stage.
BioWin Days will tackle major themes that are important to both the Walloon and Flemish hubs, notably nuclear medicine – with the presentation of a study carried out in collaboration with PwC – on innovative therapies, healthtech and financing challenges (with a focus on the EIC Accelerator).
In the context of strengthening national synergies, BioWin Days will hold a special session to present a new project aiming to create a dedicated clinical trials network for vaccines in Belgium. The presentation will highlight the results of a feasibility study examining the creation of this network, which would allow Belgium to regain its status as a prominent leader in the field, against a backdrop of changing international trends and a new European regulatory framework. This coordinated effort also seeks to stimulate employment growth and improve the readiness of public healthcare.
“We need to build cross-region synergies to respond to these shared challenges. By working together with our Flemish colleagues, we can achieve critical mass and enhance the structure of the healthcare innovation value chain,” said Sylvie Ponchaut, managing director of BioWin. “The BioWin Days 2025 event reflects this inter-region dynamic and the need to reach further to innovate. This is also the idea behind BioWin on Tour, which offers an immersive experience in the field, with the goal of clearly showing this desire for cooperation, showcasing some of the key assets in our ecosystem.”
BioWin’s achievements in numbers:
- Since its creation, BioWin has supported 89 innovation projects, which have received a combined total of €313 million
- BioWin manages a portfolio of collaborative R&D projects in the sector of advanced therapies (ATMP-PIT) totaling €81.7 million
- It has 270 members and partners, with a total of more than 18,000 employees
Practical details:
Date: Tuesday 23 and Wednesday 24 September, 2025.
Registration for BioWin Days 2025 closes on September 22.
Address: Business Village Ecolys, Avenue d’Ecolys 2, 5020 Namur, Belgium
Participants wishing to attend the BioWin Tour on September 24 must register separately using this form (registration closes on September 5).
Registration for journalists:
Follow BioWin Days on LinkedIn for the latest updates #BioWinDays2025
