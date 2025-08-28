Glow Lifetech Reports 196% Yoy Revenue Growth And Improved Cash Flow In Q2 2025, Sets Stage For Continued Momentum In H2

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 28, 2025) - Glow Lifetech Corp. (CSE: GLOW) (OTCID: GLWLF) (FSE: 9DO) ("" or the "") is pleased to report its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025 ("Q2 2025). In Q2 2025, Glow delivered strong revenue growth, sustained high gross margins, and improved cash flow performance, reflecting continued commercial momentum and progress toward sustainable profitability.

"Q2 marked another strong step forward in our growth plan, delivering 196% year-over-year revenue growth, sustained high margins, and improved cash flow, all while continuing to invest in scale," said Rob Carducci, CEO, Glow Lifetech. "With expanded production capacity, growing penetration into major retailers, and early Q3 momentum, our commercial engine is accelerating and giving us clear visibility into scalable, profitable growth."

Q2 2025 Financial Highlights:



Net revenue of $436,325, a 196% increase compared to prior year (Q2 2024: $147,205)

Gross profit of $293,141, a 182% increase compared to prior year (Q2 2024: $103,983)

Gross margin of 67%, a slight improvement from Q1, reflecting sustained operational efficiency while scaling

Cash Used in Operating Activities reduced to $31,153, compared to $119,486 in Q2 2024, reflecting progress toward cash flow breakeven while continuing to invest in capacity and inventory

EBITDA[1] loss narrowed to $166,896, an improvement of 25% compared to prior year (Q2 2024: $221,547)

Cash balance of $1,059,855 and working capital surplus of $1,411,355, reflecting an improvement of over $3.0 million from a working capital deficit of $1,722,397 in Q2 2024 Current ratio of 2.24x, a significant improvement compared to 0.30x in Q2 2024, reflecting improved financial strength and enhanced flexibility to support growth initiatives

Q2 Commercial Highlights:



Expanded Store Penetration: Glow continues to experience growing market demand for its products across Ontario, expanding into more than 1,000+ retail cannabis stores in Ontario[2], representing approximately 60% of the province's licensed cannabis retailers.

Scaling Production : Commissioned a new automated bottling line to triple production capacity, supporting the rapid growth of the MODTM portfolio and reinforcing its high-margin, capital-efficient growth strategy.

MODTM Market Leadership: Glow improved its market leadership position of its flagship MODTM brand, advancing to the #2 oils brand in Ontario, with MODTM THC 1000 maintaining its position as #2 ranked SKU in the category[3]. Product Innovation: In Q2, the Company launched two new CBN-based SKUs, MODTM CBN:THC Drops 300 and MODTM CBN:CBD Drops 300; new fast-acting, water-soluble drops products that contain CBN - a minor cannabinoid that is gaining popularity for its unique effects. Both launches were among the brand's strongest-performing launches to date.

2025 Outlook

Glow enters the second half of 2025 with continued commercial momentum and a strong foundation for scalable growth. With expanded production capacity, growing penetration into major national retailers, advancing national expansion efforts, and continued success from recent innovations, the Company is well-positioned to translate topline growth into improved profitability. Early Q3 momentum reflects the scalability of Glow's model and sets the stage for meaningful progress towards profitability. As the Company continues to unlock new strategic accounts and expand across key provinces, its disciplined execution remains focused on building sustainable value and long-term market leadership.

SUBSCRIBE: For more information on Glow or to subscribe to the Company's mail list visit:

About Glow Lifetech Corp

Glow Lifetech is a Canadian-based biotechnology company focused on producing nutraceutical and cannabinoid-based products with dramatically enhanced bioavailability, absorption and effectiveness. Glow has a groundbreaking, plant-based MyCell Technology® delivery system, which transforms poorly absorbed natural compounds into enhanced water-compatible concentrates that unlock the full healing potential of the valuable compounds.

Website: