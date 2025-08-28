Heads Of 55 Diplomatic Missions Visit Kyiv Building Destroyed By Russian Strike

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha announced this on X , according to Ukrinform.

"Following the barbaric Russian strike on the Ukrainian capital, it was important to visit, together with heads of 55 foreign diplomatic missions, the site of one of the strikes, a ruined residential building in the Darnytskyi district. This is a site of a horrible war crime," Sybiha said.

"At least 14 innocent civilians were killed by Russian terrorists here, including four children. One of the kids was born under Russian strikes in 2022 and killed by the Russian strike this morning," the minister added.

Death toll from Russian attack on Kyiv rises to 15, including four children

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko briefed the diplomats on the casualties and ongoing recovery efforts. Sybiha emphasized the importance of showing the world the reality of Russian terror and taking measures to stop this barbarism. He also thanked the diplomats who joined in honoring the victims of Russian strikes.

"Russia is a terrorist state. We count on strong international responses and action to increase pressure on Russia, including new tough sanctions, and strengthen support for Ukraine," the minister said.

On August 28, Kyiv suffered another massive combined attack by Russian forces lasting over nine hours.

The strikes damaged high-rise residential buildings, private houses, a kindergarten, a university, postal facilities, office and administrative buildings, garages and warehouses, and transport infrastructure. Fires broke out at multiple strike sites, with significant destruction recorded in the Shevchenkivskyi, Holosiivskyi, Darnytskyi, Dniprovskyi, and Desnianskyi districts.

The attack has left at least 15 people dead.