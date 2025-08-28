Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Egypt, Qatar Renew Rejection Of Palestinians' Displacement Attempts


2025-08-28 08:02:28
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Aug 28 (KUNA) -- Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly and Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani affirmed on Thursday their complete rejection of any attempts to displace Palestinians from their land.
This came in a press release issued by the Egyptian Cabinet, which revealed that the meeting also discussed fields of cooperation and topics of common interest.
It added that both sides affirmed the utmost importance that both Egypt and Qatar attach to their ongoing efforts, in coordination with the United States, to reach an agreement that guarantees an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, and allows the urgent and unhindered entry of humanitarian aid. (end)
MENAFN28082025000071011013ID1109988223

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

