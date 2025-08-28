Unaudited Financial Report For The Second Quarter And 6 Months Of 2025
|EUR
|30.06.2025
|31.12.2024
|Cash and cash equivalents
|254,862
|370,856
|Trade and other receivables
|35,568
|31,586
|Inventories
|1,526,664
|1,471,238
|Total current assets
|1,817,094
|1,873,680
|TOTAL ASSETS
|1,817,094
|1,873,680
|Trade and other payables
|16,313
|18,906
|Total current liabilities
|16,313
|18,906
|Total liabilities
|16,313
|18,906
|Share capital at book value
|449,906
|449,906
|Share premium
|226,056
|226,056
|Statutory reserve capital
|287,542
|287,542
|Retained earnings
|837,277
|891,270
|Total equity
|1,800,781
|1,854,774
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|1,817,094
|1,873,680
Condensed statement of comprehensive income
|EUR
|6 M 2025
|6 M 2024
|Administrative and general expenses
|-59,453
|-19,699
|Other operating income
|0
|5,000
|Operating loss
|-59,453
|-14,699
|Financial income
|5,460
|1,559
|NET LOSS FOR THE PERIOD
|-53,993
|-13,140
|TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE PERIOD
|-53,993
|-13,140
Rando Tomingas
Member of the Management Board
Telephone: +372 667 9200
E-mail: ...
