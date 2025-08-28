Unaudited Financial Report For The Second Quarter And 6 Months Of 2025

In the third quarter of 2024, a 0.09-hectare transportation purpose land was sold for 31,920 euros (excluding VAT).

In the fourth quarter of 2024, a 0.70-hectare property was sold for 300,000 euros (excluding VAT).

Condensed statement of financial position as of 30 June 2025 delivered by the present announcement completely reflects the assets, liabilities and equity capital of AS Trigon Property Development.

According to the condensed statement of comprehensive income the net loss for first 6 months of 2025 of AS Trigon Property Development is -53,993 euros and the earnings per share is -0.01200 EUR.

As of 30 June 2025 the assets of AS Trigon Property Development were 1,817,094 euros. The equity of the company was 1,800,781 euros, corresponding to 99.102 % of the total balance sheet.

Condensed statement of financial position