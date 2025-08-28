Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Unaudited Financial Report For The Second Quarter And 6 Months Of 2025


2025-08-28 08:01:39
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The main business activity of Trigon Property Development AS is real estate development. As at 30.06.2025, AS Trigon Property Development owned one development project with an area of 13.2 hectares in the City of Pärnu, Estonia. A commercial, industrial and logistics park is planned on this area. The Company's objective is to find companies willing to bring their business activities (industry, logistics) to the development project area of AS Trigon Property Development in Pärnu, which would add value to the land plots owned by the Company. As the main purpose of the company is to sell existing land plots, investment property was recognized as inventories.

In the third quarter of 2024, a 0.09-hectare transportation purpose land was sold for 31,920 euros (excluding VAT).

In the fourth quarter of 2024, a 0.70-hectare property was sold for 300,000 euros (excluding VAT).

Condensed statement of financial position as of 30 June 2025 delivered by the present announcement completely reflects the assets, liabilities and equity capital of AS Trigon Property Development.

According to the condensed statement of comprehensive income the net loss for first 6 months of 2025 of AS Trigon Property Development is -53,993 euros and the earnings per share is -0.01200 EUR.

As of 30 June 2025 the assets of AS Trigon Property Development were 1,817,094 euros. The equity of the company was 1,800,781 euros, corresponding to 99.102 % of the total balance sheet.

Condensed statement of financial position

EUR 30.06.2025 31.12.2024
Cash and cash equivalents 254,862 370,856
Trade and other receivables 35,568 31,586
Inventories 1,526,664 1,471,238
Total current assets 1,817,094 1,873,680
TOTAL ASSETS 1,817,094 1,873,680
Trade and other payables 16,313 18,906
Total current liabilities 16,313 18,906
Total liabilities 16,313 18,906
Share capital at book value 449,906 449,906
Share premium 226,056 226,056
Statutory reserve capital 287,542 287,542
Retained earnings 837,277 891,270
Total equity 1,800,781 1,854,774
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 1,817,094 1,873,680


Condensed statement of comprehensive income

EUR 6 M 2025 6 M 2024
Administrative and general expenses -59,453 -19,699
Other operating income 0 5,000
Operating loss -59,453 -14,699
Financial income 5,460 1,559
NET LOSS FOR THE PERIOD -53,993 -13,140
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE PERIOD -53,993 -13,140

Attachment

  • 2025 II Q interim ENG

