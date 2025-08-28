Punjab Women Have Lost Faith In AAP Govt, Now Looking Towards Haryana With Hope, Says CM Saini

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Aug 28 (IANS) Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday said women in Punjab have lost faith in the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government and people there are now looking towards Haryana with hope for welfare schemes.

He said just as the Congress "hollowed out" Punjab earlier, the Aam Aadmi Party is treading the same path by "failing" to deliver on the promises made to women during elections.

The Chief Minister was addressing the media here after the Haryana Cabinet decided to implement the 'Deendayal Laado Laxmi Yojana'.

Under this scheme, all eligible women above the age of 23 years will receive financial assistance of Rs 2,100 per month. He said that with this decision, the government has fulfilled yet another commitment made by the party in its 'Sankalp Patra'.

CM Saini said the people of Punjab have now made up their mind and well understood that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the only leader under whose leadership, historic works of public welfare are being carried out across the country.

In contrast, the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab has proved to be a "failure" on all three fronts, he said.

Launching a sharp attack on the Congress, he said the party "misleads people with manifestos during elections, but once in power, forgets them and throws them into the dustbin. Congress leaders say something and do another".

He said the same situation "prevails in Punjab under the Aam Aadmi Party. There too, promises of providing financial assistance to women were made during elections, but those promises remain unimplemented till today. In contrast, Haryana, where elections are still far away, continues to fulfil the commitments made in its Sankalp Patra".

CM Saini said Prime Minister Modi's guarantee means - whatever he promises, he delivers.

"But the Congress' guarantee is like Chinese goods, which come with no guarantee at all," he said.

He said wherever there is a government under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, be it Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan or Haryana, every promise made to the people is being fulfilled.

Responding to a question, CM Saini said some parties seek votes during elections but later abandon the people to their fate.

He reminded that the Congress had raised the issue of the Laado Lakshmi Yojana during the last session before the monsoon session and also asked questions on it.

"But when they were asked why the promises made to the women by the Congress governments in Karnataka, Telangana and Himachal Pradesh have not been fulfilled till now, they had no answer," the CM added.