Medical Imaging Market Outlook Report 2025-2029 Lucrative Opportunities In Image-Guided HIFU, AI-Powered Workflow Solutions, And Gen AI For Imaging Analysis

This outlook analyzes the medical imaging market between 2022 and 2029, with 2024 as the base year. The forecast period runs from 2025 to 2029, giving industry participants a sense of what to expect over the next 4 years. The report also offers stakeholder insight into the prominent growth opportunities in this industry, including the growing use of image-guided high-intensity focused ultrasound as part of multimodal imaging, AI-based enterprise workflow solutions to meet the growing demand for radiology procedures, and building Gen AI solutions for medical imaging analysis, all of which provide excellent growth prospects for the industry.

The global medical imaging equipment and informatics industry is experiencing increasing demand for primary care, high prevalence of chronic diseases, and high footfall in screening centers, which are driving its growth. The growing demand for personalized precision medicine and an increased need for imaging in screening, non-invasive therapies, and new methods of treating disease are driving imaging procedures and digitalization, leading to increased demand for imaging systems.

2024 saw high growth in digital radiography, mammography, and IXR unit sales, while CT and MRI registered moderate growth. The imaging informatics industry also witnessed growth in 2024, with customers that implemented image management for radiology or pathology expanding their use to include modules for other -ologies. International events, such as the Russo-Ukrainian war, inflation, and the slowdown in the Chinese market, have substantially impacted the industry.

However, the increasing shift to non-hospital settings, the rapid adoption of cloud infrastructure and AI by healthcare providers, and the focus on AI-based imaging algorithms for multiple clinical applications will drive overall industry growth. In this study, the publisher examines the industry and provides the top 5 predictions for 2025.

Key Topics Covered:

Global Medical Imaging Market Outlook 2025 PFUE-

Analysis Highlights

Forecast Versus Actuals

Medical Imaging Market Predictions 2025

Top Predictions for 2025

Strategic Imperatives



Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Medical Imaging Industry Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Environment



Medical Imaging Equipment Segmentation

Medical Imaging Informatics Segmentation

Global Medical Imaging Equipment and Informatics Dashboard Forecast Considerations

Growth Environment Market Trends

Growth Environment

Macroeconomic Factors



The Global Economy Beat Expectations in 2024 Growing at 3.2%

Trump 2.0 will Drive a Growth Slowdown and Inflationary Pressures

The Global Growth Slowdown to 2.8% will Avoid a Recession in 2025; A Weaker China will Weigh on Asia-Pacific Growth

Global Growth will Stabilize at 3.1% Driven by Extended Tariff-Delay Offers and Government Policy Diplomacy Leading to a Growth Uptick in Key Markets Global Macroeconomic Shifts and Resilience Strategies

Impact of US Tariffs



US Tariffs: 2025 Analysis

US Tariffs: Impact on Key Medical Imaging Stakeholders US Tariffs: Implications on Medical Imaging Equipment Vendors

Medical Imaging Equipment and Informatics: Overall and Segment Revenue Trends 2025



Medical Imaging Equipment and Informatics Revenue Forecast

Medical Imaging Equipment and Informatics Revenue Forecast by Segment Forecast Analysis

Medical Imaging Equipment Segment 2025



Medical Imaging Equipment Revenue Forecast by Segment

Medical Imaging Equipment Revenue Forecast by Region

Medical Imaging Equipment Regional Trends Medical Imaging Equipment Regional Trend Analysis

Medical Imaging Informatics Segment 2025



Medical Imaging Informatics Revenue Forecast by Segment

Medical Imaging Informatics Revenue Forecast by Region Medical Imaging Informatics Regional Trends

Medical Imaging Informatics Regional Trend Analysis

Medical Imaging Equipment Segment Outlook 2025



Medical Imaging Equipment: Industry Snapshot Medical Imaging Equipment: Companies to Watch

Medical Imaging Informatics Segment Outlook 2025



Medical Imaging Informatics: Industry Snapshot Medical Imaging Informatics: Companies to Watch

Conclusions

Conclusions and Future Outlook

Growth Opportunity Universe



Growth Opportunity 1: Utilizing Image-guided High-intensity Focused Ultrasound as Part of Multimodal Imaging

Growth Opportunity 2: AI-based Enterprise Workflow Solutions to Meet the Growing Demand for Radiology Procedures Growth Opportunity 3: Building Gen AI Solutions for Medical Imaging Analysis

Appendix & Next Steps



Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities Next Steps

