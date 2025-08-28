Kura Oncology To Participate In Three Upcoming Investor Conferences
Cantor Global Health Conference
Thursday, September 4, 2025
8:35 a.m. ET / 5:35 a.m. PT
H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference
Monday, September 8, 2025
1:00 p.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. PT
Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference
Wednesday, September 10, 2025
1:50 p.m. ET / 10:50 a.m. PT
Live audio webcasts will be available in the Investors section of Kura's website at , with archived replays available following all three events.
About Kura Oncology
Kura Oncology is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing the promise of precision medicines for the treatment of cancer. The Company's pipeline of small molecule drug candidates is designed to target cancer signaling pathways and address high-need hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Kura is developing ziftomenib, a menin inhibitor targeting certain genetic drivers of acute myeloid leukemias and continues to pioneer advancements in both menin inhibition and farnesyl transferase inhibition to address mechanisms of adaptive and innate resistance in the treatment of solid tumors. For additional information, please visit the Kura website at and follow us on X and LinkedIn .
Contacts
Investors and media:
Greg Mann
858-987-4046
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Accounting And Bookkeeping Service Business Plan 2025: How To Start, Operate, And Grow
- Pluscapital Advisor Empowers Traders To Master Global Markets Around The Clock
- R0AR Chain Launches Public Node Sale Following $1 Million Whitelist Success
- Corporate Event Planning Business Plan 2025: Capital Investment And Cost Breakdown
- Mining Chemicals Market Size, Industry Trends, Growth Factors, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- UK Digital Health Market To Reach USD 37.6 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment