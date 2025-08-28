Vema Hydrogen Assembles World-Class Scientific Advisory Board To Commercialize On-Site Gigawatt-Scale Energy

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Scientific Advisory Board brings decades of experience and a wealth of scientific prowess and geologic hydrogen heritage to advance the production of clean hydrogen

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Vema Hydrogen , developer of a disruptive renewable hydrogen production technology - Engineered Mineral HydrogenTM - announced that it has assembled a Scientific Advisory Committee composed of the world's leading geologic hydrogen scientists and researchers, with critical expertise in geochemistry and catalytic hydrogen production. The board will support Vema Hydrogen as it advances its commercialization efforts to produce low-carbon hydrogen at scale.

The announcement comes at a pivotal point for the company as it works towards its first pilot wells in North America later this year. Vema's proprietary technology provides a viable and cost-effective path to access and produce massive quantities of Engineered Mineral Hydrogen (EMH) from untapped hydrogen-bearing minerals. With its low cost of production and ability to meet on-site gigawatt-scale energy demands, EMH will offer a low-carbon solution to the fundamental challenges of limited or intermittent supply and non-competitive energy pricing that have historically burdened the marketability of clean, decarbonized fuels.

Vema's Scientific Advisory Board includes the following initial members:

Dr. Alexis Templeton, Ph.D,. University of Colorado, Boulder

Dr. Alexis Templeton received her Ph.D. in Geochemistry from Stanford University, investigating the fate of heavy metals in the environment, after working for the U.S. Department of Energy on the bioremediation of petroleum hydrocarbons. During her career, Alexis has focused her research on how the subsurface biosphere functions in systems undergoing active water/rock interaction. Her current research efforts are strongly focused on how to increase the production of geological hydrogen as a clean energy source in natural and catalyzed systems.

Dr. Isabelle Moretti, Ph.D., University of Pau and the Adour Region (UPPA), France

Dr. Isabelle Moretti is a scientist with a Ph.D. in earth science from Univ Paris XI (Orsay) who focuses on fundamental research in structural geology and who is considered to be an expert on natural hydrogen. She has previously advised the French Petroleum Institute (FPI) and ENGIE, where she became the corporate scientific director (CSO). These days, Dr. Moretti leads a team dedicated to the exploration of natural H2 at the University of Pau and the Adour Region (UPPA). She also sits on the board of EartH2, which promotes the exploration and production of natural H2 and subsurface H2 storage in Europe.

Dr. Brice Lecampion, Ph.D., Ecole Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL), Switzerland.

Professor Brice Lecampion is the head of the Geo-Energy Lab – Gaznat chair at Ecole Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL), Switzerland. His research aims at understanding the interplay between the growth of localized discontinuities (in the form of fractures, faults, and shear-bands) and fluid flow in geomaterials with applications in the field of environmental, geothermal, civil engineering, seismology and tectonophysics. Brice previously worked for Schlumberger Ltd., working on CO2 geological storage integrity and well-stimulation technologies. Dr. Lecampion received his Ph.D. in mechanics from Ecole Polytechnique, France in 2002 and has worked as a research scientist at a hydraulic fracturing research group in Australia.

Esteban Gazel, Ph.D., Charles N. Mellowes Professor in Engineering, Earth and Atmospheric Sciences, Cornell University

Professor Esteban Gazel is the Charles N. Mellowes Professor in Engineering at Cornell University where he leads a geochemical research program on mantle processes, planetary materials, volcanic eruptions, and innovative strategies to sustainably harvest critical elements and the development of novel energy sources. He previously conducted research on volatiles budgets from volcanoes and the origin of continental crust as a postdoctoral fellow at Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory of Columbia University. Following this research, he joined Virginia Tech as an assistant and left as an associate professor.

“As demand for clean on-site energy surges in the US, we are grateful to have such a world-class team of experts to support our novel approach to achieve clean gigawatt-scale hydrogen production,” said Pierre Levin, CEO of Vema Hydrogen.“As we move quickly to commercialize our Engineered Mineral Hydrogen, their perspectives will be invaluable.”

About Vema Hydrogen

Vema Hydrogen is a US producer of low-carbon hydrogen for heavy industrial energy needs. Developed by experts in geologic hydrogen, the company offers a novel approach for predictable production of cheap and clean hydrogen: Engineered Mineral Hydrogen. By de-risking hydrogen production through precise location targeting and controlled manufacturing, Vema makes hydrogen a viable pathway for large-scale clean energy production. More .

