EBIZ Announces Strategic Partnership With Brava Systems To Drive Innovation In CRE

AI-powered technology & services

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- EBIZ , a leader in enterprise data, ESG, and IWMS (Integrated Workplace Management System) solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Brava Systems, a trusted provider of AI-powered technology and services that enable organizations to maximize the value of their workplace and real estate investments.

This partnership combines EBIZ's deep expertise in real estate technology implementation and data strategy with Brava Systems' proven track record of delivering tailored powerful business software solutions. Brava enables companies to rapidly adopt and integrate emerging AI technologies, without extensive training, expertise, or operational disruption. Together, the two companies will provide clients with end-to-end services that streamline AI adoption, enhance operational efficiencies, and unlock measurable business value.

“EBIZ has always focused on helping organizations leverage data and technology to achieve their business goals,” said Phil Wales, CEO of EBIZ.“Our partnership with Brava Systems brings a proven AI platform along with complementary strengths that will help clients accelerate their digital transformation journeys and utilize AI in their everyday workflows to significantly improve performance and efficiency.”

“Brava Systems is excited to partner with EBIZ, a recognized leader in workplace strategy, IWMS, and ESG enablement for the real estate industry,” said Darlene Pope, CEO of Brava Systems.“Together, we can offer clients powerful AI solutions that combine strategy, advanced technology, and implementation expertise in ways that deliver long-lasting business impact and exponential value.”

The EBIZ–Brava Systems partnership will focus on helping organizations design and implement business and workplace strategies that automate and streamline business processes, manage and govern enterprise data, optimize property and facilities management, and advance sustainability initiatives. Clients can expect an integrated service model that emphasizes AI-enabled workflows, data-driven decision-making, seamless technology integration, and measurable results.

About EBIZ

EBIZ (askebiz) is a leading provider of advisory, implementation, and ESG solutions for IWMS platforms such as IBM Maximo for Real Estate and Facilities (TRIRIGA), Envizi, Planon, FM:Systems, and Tango, as well as powerful AI-enabled business automation solutions with Brava Systems. With over two decades of experience, EBIZ helps organizations transform data into actionable insights that drive workplace efficiency, compliance, and sustainability.

About Brava Systems

Brava Systems (bravasystems), formerly Stemmons Enterprise, offers a complete suite of AI-enabled business functionality designed to streamline business operations for any organization. Its flagship product, Brava Central, is a proven application that has been powering commercial real estate companies and enterprise clients since 2015. The newly launched Brava AI product delivers intelligent data management, hyper-efficiency, performance tracking, and real-time actionable insights - all powered by AI that is fast to implement, secure, and flexible.

Tracy Jefferson

US

+1 502-544-6142

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.