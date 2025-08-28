ACS Surgical Clinical Congress Opens In Amman

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug. 28 (Petra) -- The 6th Jordanian Annual Surgical Clinical Congress of the American College of Surgeons (ACS) - Jordan Chapter opened Thursday in Amman, with more than 600 doctors and specialists participating in scientific sessions, case studies, and workshops showcasing the latest advances in surgery and healthcare.The conference brings together experts from a wide range of surgical fields, including vascular, orthopedic and spine, colorectal, liver, breast, reconstructive, obstetrics and gynecology, and urology.The program features joint sessions on complex medical cases, panel discussions of filmed surgeries, and live transmissions from operating rooms, alongside workshops designed to train medical students and surgical residents.Health Minister Ibrahim Budour inaugurated the event, stressing the importance of modern surgery as a cornerstone of Jordan's healthcare progress. He highlighted the sector's growing reliance on scientific research, subspecialties, and advanced technologies, and underlined the ministry's integrative approach to cooperation among public, private, and academic health institutions.Budour said the ministry has expanded specialized surgical services, such as cardiac surgery, across public hospitals as part of a strategy to enhance performance and ensure high-quality care in different regions of the Kingdom. He described current achievements as the beginning of a continuous path toward a more advanced health system, built on training, professional development, and expanded educational opportunities.ACS Jordan Chapter President Khaled Maaytah noted that this year's edition stands out for its multi-specialty sessions addressing challenging cases and for its interactive discussions designed to generate new surgical insights.Also attending the conference were Jordan Medical Association President Issa Khashashneh and Royal Medical Services Director-General Sahel Hamouri.The conference, organized by the ACS Jordan Chapter, is recognized as a major medical event in the Kingdom, offering a platform for exchanging knowledge, showcasing surgical innovations, and strengthening Jordan's position as a regional hub for medical expertise.