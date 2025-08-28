Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Nexgen Announces New Off-Scale Mineralization Intersected At Patterson Corridor East (PCE) And Continued Expansion Of High-Grade Sub Domain


2025-08-28 07:11:39
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) RK-25-254 and RK-25-256 (both intersecting 2.0 and 2.1 m of off-scale (>61,000 cps)) are located 51 m and 119 m away from RK-25-232 (15 m at 15.9% U 3 O 8 ).

Results highlight the repetition of upgrading high-grade shoots within growing mineralized footprint.

The following new holes intersected broad intercepts of cumulative mineralization (>500cps):

  • RK-25-246: 20.5m including 2.5m >10,000cps
  • RK-25-247: 18.0m including 2.5m >10,000cps
  • RK-25-251: 9.5m
  • RK-25-254: 19.5m including 5.0m >10,000cps including 2.0m >61,000cps
    RK-25-256: 10.0m including 3.3m >10,000cps including 2.1m >61,000cps

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 28, 2025) - NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSX: NXE) (NYSE: NXE) (ASX: NXG) ("NexGen" or the "Company") is pleased to announce continued exciting results from the summer drill program at the rapidly advancing PCE. Step-out holes RK-25-254 and RK-25-256 intersected 2.0 m and 2.1 m of cumulative >61,000 counts per second (cps), respectively, located 51 m up-dip and 119 m down-dip of PCE's best hole to date, RK-25-232 (Figures 1 and 2). These represent the best holes from the summer program to date and validate the growth in high-grade continuity. Overall, an upgraded high-grade shoot plunges a minimum 200 m from RK-25-254 to RK-24-222 as part of an emerging interpreted pattern of high-grade shoots spaced 70 m apart (Figures 2 and 3).

Depth of the intense high-grade in RK-25-254, at just 454.4 m depth, ranks among the shallowest intersections of massive uranium ever drilled by NexGen. Mineralization is open 300 m up-dip and completely contained in the competent basement rock, consistent with Arrow. Strong continuity of grade across the mineralized footprint is consistent with Arrow's basement-hosted uranium veins.

Drilling is also extending deeper where strongly developed alteration and structural disruption persist as key indicators of additional mineralization. Further significant expansion potential at PCE remains with mineralization open in most directions.

A total to 21,968.9 m of the planned 43,000m program has been drilled in 2025. Since discovery (see March 11, 2024, news release), 79 drillholes totalling 53,088.9 m have been completed (Figure 4). High-grade growth and overall mineralized extent are the focus with many more targets to be tested across this rapidly developing and growing high-grade system. 48 of the 79 drillholes are mineralized, including 34 intersecting high-grade (>10,000 cps) and 14 intersecting off-scale (>61,000 cps).

Leigh Curyer, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "This program is delivering exactly what we look for in a generational uranium discovery, basement-hosted significant mineralized system, continuity of high-grade mineralization, and growth potential. PCE is evolving in real time into a world-class system in its own right. NexGen's highly prospective land package continues to demonstrate exciting results and unmatched opportunity for Canada to take its place as the number one source of uranium in the world."

Jason Craven, Vice President, Exploration, commented: "NexGen's summer drill program is off to a fantastic start. PCE continues to deliver intense high-grade uranium at shallower depths than the world class Arrow deposit only 3.5km away. Early summer drilling results are building on emerging interpretations that include systematic repetition of high-grade shoots within the overall mineralized footprint, indicating potential for significant expansion at PCE."



Figure 1: RK-25-254 and RK-25-256 core photos of focused vein intercepts 170 m apart from one another, each having 2 m of massive replacement style uranium mineralization, with elevated radioactivity above and below what is shown; yellow outlines >1,000 cps, red outlines >10,000 cps, >61,000 cps outlined in purple.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Figure 2: Close-up of long section view of PCE high-grade subdomain around RK-25-232 (15.0 m at 15.9% U3O8)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Figure 3: Interpreted model of mineralization at PCE (as of this release) with newly interpreted high-grade shoots shown; view is a long section that looks perpendicular to the primary mineralized plane; total mineralized footprint in orange and the high-grade subdomains in red

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Figure 4: Interpreted 3D model of PCE shown looking northwest (across strike) and northeast (along strike)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

Table 1: 2025 Spectrometer results from summer drilling

Drillhole Unconformity Depth (m) Handheld Spectrometer Results (RS-125)
Hole ID Azimuth Dip Total Depth (m) From (m) To (m) Width (m) CPS Range
RK-25-245 330 -70 744.0 111.5 695.0 695.5 0.5 <500





695.5 696.0 0.5 <500 - 950





696.0 696.5 0.5 < 500 - 680





706.5 707.0 0.5 <500 - 600





707.0 707.5 0.5 <500 - 900





722.5 723.0 0.5 <500





723.0 723.5 0.5 <500 - 560





724.0 724.5 0.5 <500 -560





724.5 725.0 0.5 <500





725.0 725.5 0.5 <500 - 1370
RK-25-246 270 -70 525.0 124.5 216.5 217.0 0.5 <500 - 1000





217.5 218.0 0.5 <500 - 720





218.0 218.5 0.5 <500 - 580





223.5 224.5 1.0 <500





229.0 229.5 0.5 <500 - 840





331.0 331.5 0.5 <500





332.0 332.5 0.5 <500





333.5 334.0 0.5 <500





337.5 338.5 1.0 <500





339.0 339.5 0.5 <500 - 800





339.5 340.0 0.5 <500 - 550





340.0 340.5 0.5 1000 - 7000





340.5 341.0 0.5 <500 - 800





341.0 341.5 0.5 <500 - 1500





341.5 342.0 0.5 <500 - 650





342.0 342.5 0.5 <500





343.0 344.0 1.0 <500





368.0 368.5 0.5 <500





369.0 370.5 1.5 <500





376.0 376.5 0.5 <500





376.5 377.0 0.5 <500 - 4300





377.0 377.5 0.5 <500 - 3500





377.5 378.5 1.0 <500





378.5 379.0 0.5 <500 - 2200





379.0 379.5 0.5 <500 - 1900





379.5 380.0 0.5 <500 - 12000





380.0 380.5 0.5 <500 - 1900





380.5 381.0 0.5 <500 - 7300





381.0 381.5 0.5 1000 - 16000





381.5 382.0 0.5 9700 - 18000





382.0 382.5 0.5 3000 - 6000





382.5 383.0 0.5 950 - 7200





383.0 383.5 0.5 1000 - 6000





383.5 384.0 0.5 2900 - 6000





384.0 384.5 0.5 1000 - 24000





384.5 385.0 0.5 1200 - 23000





385.0 385.5 0.5 840 - 3800





385.5 386.0 0.5 <500 - 2300





386.0 386.5 0.5 <500 - 770





386.5 387.0 0.5 <500- 860





387.0 387.5 0.5 <500 - 720





387.5 388.0 0.5 <500 - 680





388.0 388.5 0.5 <500 - 730





388.5 389.0 0.5 <500 - 830





389.0 389.5 0.5 <500 - 830





389.5 390.0 0.5 <500 - 1100





390.0 390.5 0.5 <500 - 1200





390.5 391.0 0.5 <500





391.5 393.0 1.5 <500





393.0 393.5 0.5 <500 - 530





393.5 394.0 0.5 <500 - 2300





394.0 394.5 0.5 <500 - 1000





394.5 395.0 0.5 <500 - 600





395.0 396.0 1.0 <500





396.5 397.0 0.5 <500 - 570





398.0 398.5 0.5 <500 - 1200





398.5 399.0 0.5 <500





400.0 400.5 0.5 <500 - 1400





400.5 401.0 0.5 <500 - 1700





401.5 402.0 0.5 <500





402.0 402.5 0.5 <500 - 880





402.5 403.0 0.5 <500 - 1700





403.0 403.5 0.5 <500 - 1800





403.5 404.0 0.5 <500 - 1200





404.0 404.5 0.5 <500





404.5 405.0 0.5 <500 - 890





405.0 405.5 0.5 <500





424.0 426.0 2.0 <500





445.5 446.5 1.0 <500





450.5 451.0 0.5 <500





460.5 461.0 0.5 <500





461.0 461.5 0.5 <500 - 1300





461.5 462.0 0.5 <500 - 4000





479.0 479.5 0.5 <500 - 1380





479.5 480.0 0.5 <500 - 1300





488.5 489.0 0.5 <500 - 580





489.0 489.5 0.5 <500
RK-25-247 330 -70 738.0 114.4 269.5 270.0 0.5 <500





572.0 572.5 0.5 <500





572.5 573.0 0.5 <500 - 550





573.0 573.5 0.5 <500 - 600





573.5 574.0 0.5 <500 - 1500





574.0 574.5 0.5 <500





574.5 575.0 0.5 <500 -550





575.0 575.5 0.5 <500 - 900





575.5 576.0 0.5 500 - 1500





576.0 576.5 0.5 <500 - 2300





576.5 577.0 0.5 <500 - 900





577.0 577.5 0.5 550 - 4000





577.5 578.0 0.5 <500 - 30000





578.0 578.5 0.5 <500 - 2000





578.5 579.0 0.5 <500





579.0 579.5 0.5 <500 - 3000





579.5 580.0 0.5 <500 - 4500





580.0 580.5 0.5 <500 - 3000





580.5 581.0 0.5 <500 - 4500





581.0 581.5 0.5 650 - 5000





581.5 582.0 0.5 <500 - 31000





582.0 582.5 0.5 <500





582.5 583.0 0.5 <500 - 4500





583.5 584.0 0.5 <500





584.0 584.5 0.5 <500 - 700





584.5 568.5 -16.0 <500





586.5 587.0 0.5 <500 - 800





587.0 587.5 0.5 <500 - 550





587.5 588.0 0.5 <500 - 550





588.0 589.0 1.0 <500





589.0 589.5 0.5 <500 - 600





589.5 590.0 0.5 500 - 800





590.0 590.5 0.5 <500





591.0 591.5 0.5 <500 - 710





591.5 592.0 0.5 <500 - 820





592.0 592.5 0.5 <500 - 2700





592.5 593.0 0.5 <500 - 1900





593.0 593.5 0.5 <500 - 970





593.5 594.0 0.5 2200 - 11000





594.0 594.5 0.5 1500 - 20000





594.5 595.0 0.5 560 - 16000





595.0 595.5 0.5 <500 - 5800





595.5 596.5 1.0 <500





596.5 597.0 0.5 <500 - 3300





597.0 597.5 0.5 <500 - 660





597.5 598.5 1.0 <500





599.5 600.0 0.5 <500





601.0 601.5 0.5 <500 - 670





601.5 602.0 0.5 <500 - 1100





602.0 602.5 0.5 <500 - 1100





602.5 603.0 0.5 <500





603.0 603.5 0.5 <500 - 2000





603.5 604.0 0.5 <500





604.0 604.5 0.5 <500 - 1100





604.5 605.0 0.5 <500 - 2000





605.0 605.5 0.5 <500 - 900





605.5 606.0 0.5 <500





606.0 606.5 0.5 <500 - 900





606.5 607.0 0.5 <500 - 2000





607.0 607.5 0.5 600 - 3700





607.5 608.0 0.5 <500 - 1700





608.0 608.5 0.5 <500 - 600





608.5 609.0 0.5 <500 - 700





610.0 610.5 0.5 <500





611.0 612.0 1.0 <500





613.5 614.5 1.0 <500
RK-25-248 283 -69 501.0 123.3 202.0 202.5 0.5 <500





339.0 339.5 0.5 <500





344.0 344.5 0.5 <500-600





346.0 346.5 0.5 <500 - 730





346.5 347.0 0.5 <500 - 520





350.5 351.0 0.5 <500





352.0 352.5 0.5 <500





352.5 353.0 0.5 <500 -520





353.0 353.5 0.5 <500





357.0 357.5 0.5 <500 - 750





358.0 358.5 0.5 <500





366.0 366.5 0.5 <500





382.5 383.5 1.0 <500





383.5 384.0 0.5 <500 - 2000





384.5 385.0 0.5 <500 - 900





388.0 388.5 0.5 <500





390.0 391.0 1.0 <500





391.5 392.0 0.5 <500





392.0 392.5 0.5 <500 - 610





393.0 393.5 0.5 <500





395.5 396.0 0.5 <500





396.0 396.5 0.5 <500 - 800





396.5 397.0 0.5 <500 - 800





398.0 398.5 0.5 <500





400.5 401.0 0.5 <500





401.0 401.5 0.5 <500 -650





402.0 402.5 0.5 <500





402.5 403.0 0.5 <500 - 900





403.5 405.0 1.5 <500





409.5 410.5 1.0 <500





411.0 411.5 0.5 <500





433.5 435.5 2.0 <500





436.0 437.0 1.0 <500





440.5 441.0 0.5 <500





442.0 443.0 1.0 <500





443.0 443.5 0.5 <500 - 800
RK-25-249 340 -70 681.0 106.1 626.5 627.0 0.5 <500 - 700





628.0 628.5 0.5 <500 - 1000





628.5 629.0 0.5 <500 - 900





631.0 631.5 0.5 <500 - 820





637.5 638.0 0.5 <500





640.5 641.0 0.5 <500 - 2300





641.0 641.5 0.5 1200 - 16000





641.5 642.0 0.5 600 - 3200





642.0 642.5 0.5 <500 - 970





642.5 643.0 0.5 <500





645.5 646.5 1.0 <500





648.5 649.0 0.5 <500





650.0 650.5 0.5 <500





650.5 651.0 0.5 <190 - 1000





651.0 651.5 0.5 <500





651.5 652.0 0.5 <500 - 2500





652.0 652.5 0.5 <500 - 540





653.0 653.5 0.5 <500 - 2200





653.5 654.0 0.5 <500 - 920





654.0 654.5 0.5 <500 - 1000





654.5 655.0 0.5 <500 - 1200





655.0 655.5 0.5 <500





655.5 656.0 0.5 <500 - 730





656.0 656.5 0.5 <500 - 4400





656.5 657.0 0.5 <500 - 1300





657.0 657.5 0.5 <500 - 860





657.5 658.0 0.5 <500





658.0 658.5 0.5 <500-820





658.5 659.0 0.5 <500





661.5 662.0 0.5 <500 - 2500





662.0 662.5 0.5 <500 - 3700





668.5 669.0 0.5 <500 - 700





669.0 669.5 0.5 <500 - 410





669.5 670.0 0.5 <500 - 4700





670.0 670.5 0.5 <500





670.5 671.0 0.5 <500 - 1000





672.5 673.0 0.5 <500 - 770





673.5 674.0 0.5 <500
RK-25-250 308 -70 726.0 114.8 577.0 577.5 0.5 <500





586.5 587.0 0.5 <500





587.0 587.5 0.5 <500 - 950





587.5 588.0 0.5 600 -1200





588.0 588.5 0.5 <500 - 3850





588.5 589.0 0.5 <500 - 650





592.0 592.5 0.5 <500 - 1950





592.5 593.0 0.5 2280 - 5000





593.0 593.5 0.5 <500 - 730





594.0 594.5 0.5 <500





594.5 595.0 0.5 <500 - 770





595.0 595.5 0.5 <500 - 640





595.5 596.0 0.5 <500





596.0 596.5 0.5 <500 - 580





596.5 597.0 0.5 700 - 1350





597.0 597.5 0.5 <500 - 850





597.5 598.0 0.5 <500 - 740





599.0 599.5 0.5 <500





599.5 600.0 0.5 <500 - 770





600.0 600.5 0.5 <500 - 1160





600.5 601.0 0.5 <500 - 3350





601.5 602.0 0.5 800 - 2750





602.0 602.5 0.5 <500 - 1850





602.5 603.0 0.5 <500 - 510





603.0 603.5 0.5 <500 - 1150





603.5 604.0 0.5 <500 - 1000





604.0 604.5 0.5 1000 - 2100





604.5 605.0 0.5 1100 - 4500





605.0 605.5 0.5 1100 - 4300





605.5 606.0 0.5 <500





606.5 608.0 1.5 <500





608.0 608.5 0.5 <500 - 1800





608.5 609.5 1.0 <500





609.5 610.0 0.5 <500 - 1800





610.0 611.0 1.0 <500





611.0 611.5 0.5 <500 - 800





612.0 612.5 0.5 <500





612.5 613.0 0.5 <500 - 750





613.0 613.5 0.5 <500 - 1200





613.5 614.0 0.5 <500 - 1500





614.0 614.5 0.5 <500 - 8700





614.5 615.0 0.5 <500 - 2100





615.0 615.5 0.5 4000 - 14000





615.5 616.0 0.5 <500 - 5100





616.0 616.5 0.5 1500 - 3000





618.0 618.5 0.5 <500 - 1100





618.5 619.0 0.5 <500 - 1900





619.0 619.5 0.5 <500 - 800





619.5 620.0 0.5 1200 - 40000





620.0 620.5 0.5 <500





620.5 621.0 0.5 <500 - 1100





621.0 621.5 0.5 600 - 1700





621.5 622.0 0.5 600 - 2600





622.0 622.5 0.5 700 - 2100





622.5 623.0 0.5 800 - 2000





623.0 623.5 0.5 600 - 2000





623.5 624.0 0.5 800 - 8800





624.0 624.5 0.5 <500 - 700





630.0 630.5 0.5 <500





638.0 638.5 0.5 <500 - 1200





643.5 647.0 3.5 <500





647.5 648.0 0.5 <500





654.5 660.5 6.0 <500





660.5 661.0 0.5 <500 - 6000





663.0 663.5 0.5 <500 - 8500





665.0 665.5 0.5 <500 - 750





666.0 666.5 0.5 700 - 1800





666.5 667.0 0.5 <500 - 6100





667.5 668.0 0.5 <500 - 700





668.0 668.5 0.5 <500 - 700





668.5 669.0 0.5 <500 - 2400





669.0 669.5 0.5 <500 - 770





670.0 670.5 0.5 <500





670.5 671.0 0.5 <500 - 575





671.0 671.5 0.5 <500 - 1400
RK-25-251 302 -69 576.3 119.6 282.0 282.5 0.5 <500





376.5 378.0 1.5 <500





379.5 380.0 0.5 <500





380.5 381.0 0.5 <500





381.5 382.0 0.5 <500 - 530





382.0 382.5 0.5 <500 - 530





384.0 385.5 1.5 <500





385.5 386.0 0.5 <500 - 510





386.0 387.5 1.5 <500





388.5 389.0 0.5 <500





392.5 393.0 0.5 <500 - 2000





393.0 393.5 0.5 <500 - 7600





393.5 394.0 0.5 <500 - 740





394.0 394.5 0.5 <500 - 5100





394.5 395.0 0.5 <500 - 1440





395.5 396.0 0.5 <500





404.0 404.5 0.5 <500





404.5 405.0 0.5 <500 - 920





405.0 405.5 0.5 <500 - 2100





405.5 406.0 0.5 500 - 2900





406.0 406.5 0.5 4000 - 8000





406.5 407.0 0.5 5000 - 12000





407.0 407.5 0.5 3000 - 15000





407.5 408.0 0.5 15000 - 33000





408.0 408.5 0.5 4000 - 31000





408.5 409.0 0.5 <500 - 620





409.0 409.5 0.5 530 - 2000





409.5 410.0 0.5 <500 - 1400





410.0 410.5 0.5 <500 - 840





410.5 411.0 0.5 <500 - 1200





411.0 411.5 0.5 <500





420.0 421.0 1.0 <500





432.5 433.0 0.5 <500





436.0 436.5 0.5 <500





438.0 438.5 0.5 <500





439.5 440.0 0.5 <500





446.5 447.5 1.0 <500





448.0 448.5 0.5 <500





452.0 452.5 0.5 <500





460.0 460.5 0.5 <500





461.0 461.5 0.5 <500 - 3000





468.0 468.5 0.5 <500





469.5 470.0 0.5 <500 - 1000





470.0 470.5 0.5 <500 - 1500





470.5 471.0 0.5 <500





474.5 475.0 0.5 <500
RK-25-252 275 -68 663.0 120.8 515.5 516.0 0.5 <500





528.5 529.0 0.5 <500





531.0 534.0 3.0 <500





535.0 535.5 0.5 <500





546.5 547.0 0.5 <500 - 820





547.0 547.5 0.5 <500 - 670





547.5 548.0 0.5 <500 - 640





548.5 549.5 1.0 <500





549.5 550.0 0.5 <500 - 510





550.0 550.5 0.5 <500 - 1800





550.5 551.0 0.5 <500 - 880





551.0 551.5 0.5 <500 - 1300





551.5 552.0 0.5 <500 - 510





552.0 552.5 0.5 500 - 1190





552.5 553.0 0.5 850 - 1150





553.0 553.5 0.5 660 - 1400





553.5 554.0 0.5 2400 - 20000





554.0 554.5 0.5 <500 - 1900





554.5 555.0 0.5 <500 - 600





555.0 555.5 0.5 550 - 1400





555.5 556.0 0.5 <500 - 550





556.0 556.5 0.5 <500





556.5 557.0 0.5 800 - 1800





557.0 557.5 0.5 <500





557.5 558.0 0.5 <500 - 1080





558.0 559.0 1.0 <500





559.5 560.0 0.5 <500 -510





560.0 560.5 0.5 <500 - 550





560.5 561.0 0.5 <500





561.0 561.5 0.5 <500 - 4200





563.0 563.5 0.5 <500 - 2200





563.5 564.0 0.5 690 - 1750





564.0 564.5 0.5 <500





564.5 565.0 0.5 <500 - 1200





567.0 567.5 0.5 <500





568.5 569.5 1.0 <500





570.0 570.5 0.5 <500





572.5 573.0 0.5 <500





589.0 589.5 0.5 <500 - 640





590.5 591.0 0.5 <500





593.5 594.0 0.5 <500 - 540





594.0 594.5 0.5 <500





594.5 595.0 0.5 <500 - 1675





595.0 595.5 0.5 <500 - 600





595.5 596.0 0.5 <500





598.5 599.0 0.5 <500





603.0 603.5 0.5 <500 -1200





603.5 604.0 0.5 <500 - 1500





604.5 605.0 0.5 <500 - 630





605.0 605.5 0.5 <500
RK-25-253 340 -70 657.0 116.8 No Significant Intersections.
RK-25-254 275 -65 582.0 128.0 404.5 405.0 0.5 <500





410.5 411.0 0.5 <500





419.5 420.0 0.5 <500





428.0 428.5 0.5 <500





434.5 435.0 0.5 <500





438.0 438.5 0.5 <500





439.0 439.5 0.5 <500





445.5 446.0 0.5 <500





448.5 449.5 1.0 <500





449.5 450.5 1.0 <500 - 720





450.5 451.0 0.5 580 - 1200





451.0 453.0 2.0 <500 - 700





453.0 453.5 0.5 <500 - 1400





453.5 454.0 0.5 <500 - 2200





454.0 454.4 0.4 700 - 18000





454.4 454.9 0.5 >61000





454.9 455.0 0.1 40000 - 52000





455.0 455.5 0.5 12000 - 43000





455.5 455.7 0.2 32000 - 50000





455.7 455.9 0.2 >61000





455.9 456.0 0.1 13000 - 43000





456.0 457.2 1.2 >61000





457.2 457.4 0.2 17000 - 40000





457.4 457.5 0.1 >61000





457.5 458.0 0.5 3500 - 32000





458.0 459.5 1.5 900 - 1700





462.5 463.0 0.5 <500





476.5 477.0 0.5 <500





480.0 481.0 1.0 <500 - 700





483.0 483.5 0.5 <500 - 540





483.5 484.0 0.5 <500 - 2700





484.0 484.5 0.5 <500 - 550





484.5 485.0 0.5 550 - 770





485.5 486.0 0.5 <500 - 1100





486.0 487.0 1.0 <500 - 500





487.5 488.0 0.5 <500





488.0 488.5 0.5 <500 - 1200





489.0 491.0 2.0 <500 - 1200





505.0 505.5 0.5 <500 - 2300





505.5 506.0 0.5 700 - 1300





506.0 507.0 1.0 <500 - 650





509.0 509.5 0.5 <500





522.0 522.5 0.5 <500 - 1300





536.5 537.0 0.5 <500 - 14000





537.0 538.5 1.5 <500 - 550





541.5 542.0 0.5 <500 - 20000
RK-25-254c1 275 -65 564.0 N/A 395.5 396.0 0.5 <500 - 530





396.5 397.0 0.5 <500 - 18000





407.0 407.5 0.5 <500 - 510





409.5 410.0 0.5 <500





415.5 416.0 0.5 <500





421.5 422.0 0.5 <500 - 710





422.0 422.5 0.5 <500 - 690





423.0 423.5 0.5 <500





434.0 434.5 0.5 <500





434.5 435.0 0.5 <500





435.0 435.5 0.5 <500 - 880





436.0 436.5 0.5 <500 - 990





436.5 437.0 0.5 <500 - 2750





437.0 437.5 0.5 <500 - 1220





437.5 438.0 0.5 <500 - 1020





438.0 438.5 0.5 <500





438.5 439.0 0.5 <500 - 4220





439.0 439.5 0.5 <500 - 770





439.5 440.0 0.5 <500 - 1990





440.0 440.5 0.5 <500 - 1760





440.5 441.0 0.5 <500 - 1990





441.0 441.5 0.5 <500 - 4600





441.5 442.0 0.5 <500 - 2400





442.0 442.5 0.5 <500 - 1100





444.5 445.0 0.5 <500





445.0 445.5 0.5 <500





447.0 447.5 0.5 <500





447.5 448.0 0.5 <500





448.0 448.5 0.5 <500





449.5 450.0 0.5 <500 - 6900





450.0 450.5 0.5 <500





450.5 451.0 0.5 <500





451.0 451.5 0.5 <500 - 990





453.5 454.0 0.5 <500 - 880





454.0 454.5 0.5 <500 - 770





456.0 456.5 0.5 <500





456.5 457.0 0.5 <500





457.0 457.5 0.5 <500





460.0 460.5 0.5 <500





461.0 461.5 0.5 <500





461.5 462.0 0.5 <500





462.0 462.5 0.5 <500 - 1070





462.5 463.0 0.5 <500





463.0 463.5 0.5 <500 - 610





468.5 469.0 0.5 <500 - 520





469.0 469.5 0.5 <500





472.0 472.5 0.5 <500





472.5 473.0 0.5 <500 - 520





473.0 473.5 0.5 <500





481.5 482.0 0.5 <500 - 7300





482.0 482.5 0.5 <500 - 3200





482.5 483.0 0.5 <500 - 1590





483.0 483.5 0.5 <500 - 4600





483.5 484.0 0.5 <500 - 980





484.0 484.5 0.5 <500





484.5 485.0 0.5 <500 - 980





485.0 485.5 0.5 <500 - 540





485.5 486.0 0.5 <500





486.0 486.5 0.5 <500 - 1700





486.5 487.0 0.5 <500 - 6070





487.0 487.5 0.5 <500 - 1900





487.5 488.0 0.5 <500 - 1360





488.0 488.5 0.5 <500 - 1480





488.5 489.0 0.5 <500 - 10300





489.0 489.5 0.5 <500 - 2900





489.5 490.0 0.5 <500 - 6700





490.0 490.5 0.5 <500 - 3400





490.5 491.0 0.5 <500 - 23200





491.0 491.5 0.5 <500 - 5300





491.5 492.0 0.5 <500 - 570





492.0 492.5 0.5 <500





492.5 493.0 0.5 <500 - 900





493.0 493.5 0.5 <500 - 780





495.5 496.0 0.5 <500





496.0 496.5 0.5 <500





497.0 497.5 0.5 <500 - 540





498.5 499.0 0.5 <500 - 830





499.0 499.5 0.5 <500 - 720





499.5 500.0 0.5 <500 - 680





500.0 500.5 0.5 <500 - 2300





500.5 501.0 0.5 <500 - 910





503.0 503.5 0.5 <500 - 610





503.5 504.0 0.5 <500





504.0 504.5 0.5 <500





504.5 505.0 0.5 <500 - 760





505.0 505.5 0.5 <500
RK-25-256 292 -65.5 696.0 116.9 510.5 511.0 0.5 <500 - 540





525.5 526.0 0.5 <500 - 510





587.5 588.0 0.5 540 - 2010





588.0 588.5 0.5 <500





588.5 589.0 0.5 <500





589.0 589.5 0.5 <500 - 3700





589.5 590.0 0.5 <500





590.0 590.5 0.5 <500 - 810





590.5 591.0 0.5 1100 - 8700





591.0 591.5 0.5 800 - 2300





591.5 591.8 0.3 1900 - 23000





591.8 592.7 0.9 >61000





592.7 592.9 0.2 3900 - 8300





592.9 593.5 0.6 >61000





593.5 593.7 0.2 800 - 33000





593.7 594.3 0.6 >61000





594.3 594.5 0.2 <500 - 16000





594.5 595.0 0.5 <500





596.0 596.5 0.5 1100 - 37000





596.5 597.0 0.5 <500 - 620





597.5 598.0 0.5 <500





599.5 600.0 0.5 <500





600.0 600.5 0.5 <500





602.5 603.0 0.5 <500 - 790





603.5 604.0 0.5 <500





607.0 607.5 0.5 <500





608.0 608.5 0.5 <500





608.5 609.0 0.5 <500





609.0 609.5 0.5 <500





610.0 610.5 0.5 <500





611.0 611.5 0.5 900 - 4400





611.5 612.0 0.5 <500 - 800





612.0 612.5 0.5 <500





612.5 613.0 0.5 <500 - 6250





613.0 613.5 0.5 <500 - 9100





613.5 614.0 0.5 <500 - 530





615.5 616.0 0.5 <500





616.0 616.5 0.5 <500 - 1300





616.5 617.0 0.5 <500





617.5 618.0 0.5 <500 - 2700





620.5 621.0 0.5 <500





621.0 621.5 0.5 <500





627.0 627.5 0.5 <500





627.5 628.0 0.5 <500





628.0 628.5 0.5 <500





628.5 629.0 0.5 <500

  • All depths and intervals are meters downhole, true thicknesses are yet to be determined.
  • "Off-scale" refers to >61,000 cps (counts per second) readings by gamma spectrometer type RS-125.
  • "Anomalous" means >500 cps readings by gamma spectrometer type RS-120.
  • Where "CPS Range" is <500 cps, this refers to local low radioactivity within the overall interval.
  • Unconformity of 'N/A' denotes a lack of visible contact between Athabasca sandstone and basement rock.
  • Maximum internal dilution 2.0 m downhole.
  • All depths and intervals are meters downhole, true thicknesses are yet to be determined. Resource modelling in conjunction with an updated mineral resource estimate is required before true thicknesses can be determined.

About NexGen

NexGen Energy is a Canadian company focused on delivering clean energy fuel for the future. The Company's flagship Rook I Project is being optimally developed into the largest low-cost producing uranium mine globally, incorporating the most elite environmental and social governance standards. The Rook I Project is supported by an N.I. 43-101 compliant Feasibility Study, which outlines the elite environmental performance and industry-leading economics. NexGen is led by a team of experienced uranium and mining industry professionals with expertise across the entire mining life cycle, including exploration, financing, project engineering and construction, operations and closure. NexGen is leveraging its proven experience to deliver a Project that leads the entire mining industry socially, technically and environmentally. The Project and prospective portfolio in northern Saskatchewan will provide generational, long-term economic, environmental, and social benefits for Saskatchewan, Canada, and the world.

NexGen is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "NXE," and on the Australian Securities Exchange under the ticker symbol "NXG," providing access to global investors to participate in NexGen's mission of solving three major global challenges in decarbonization, energy security and access to power. The Company is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, with its primary operations office in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.

Contact Information

Leigh Curyer
Chief Executive Officer
NexGen Energy Ltd.
 +1 604 428 4112
...

Travis McPherson
Chief Commercial Officer
NexGen Energy Ltd.
 +1 604 428 4112
...

Monica Kras
Vice President, Corporate Development
NexGen Energy Ltd.
+44 7307 191933
 ...

Technical Disclosure*

All technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Jason Craven, NexGen's Vice President, Exploration, a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101.

Natural gamma radiation in drill core reported in this news release was measured in counts per second (cps) using a Radiation Solutions Inc. RS-125 gamma spectrometer. The reader is cautioned that total count gamma readings may not be directly or uniformly related to uranium grades of the rock sample measured; they should be used only as a preliminary indication of the presence of radioactive minerals.

A technical report in respect of the FS is filed on SEDAR ( ) and EDGAR ( ) and is available for review on NexGen Energy's website ( ).

Cautionary Note to U.S. Investors

This news release includes Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources classification terms that comply with reporting standards in Canada and the Mineral Reserves and the Mineral Resources estimates are made in accordance with NI 43-101. NI 43-101 is a rule developed by the Canadian Securities Administrators that establishes standards for all public disclosure an issuer makes of scientific and technical information concerning mineral projects. These standards differ from the requirements of the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") set by the SEC's rules that are applicable to domestic United States reporting companies. Consequently, Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources information included in this news release is not comparable to similar information that would generally be disclosed by domestic U.S. reporting companies subject to the reporting and disclosure requirements of the SEC Accordingly, information concerning mineral deposits set forth herein may not be comparable with information made public by companies that report in accordance with U.S. standards.

Forward-Looking Information

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable United States securities laws and regulations and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates, the 2021 Arrow Deposit, Rook I Project and estimates of uranium production, grade and long-term average uranium prices, anticipated effects of completed drill results on the Rook I Project, planned work programs, completion of further site investigations and engineering work to support basic engineering of the project and expected outcomes. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof. Statements relating to "mineral resources" are deemed to be forward-looking information, as they involve the implied assessment that, based on certain estimates and assumptions, the mineral resources described can be profitably produced in the future.

Forward-looking information and statements are based on the then current expectations, beliefs, assumptions, estimates and forecasts about NexGen's business and the industry and markets in which it operates. Forward-looking information and statements are made based upon numerous assumptions, including among others, that the mineral reserve and resources estimates and the key assumptions and parameters on which such estimates are based are as set out in this news release and the technical report for the property , the results of planned exploration activities are as anticipated, the price and market supply of uranium, the cost of planned exploration activities, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms, that third party contractors, equipment, supplies and governmental and other approvals required to conduct NexGen's planned exploration activities will be available on reasonable terms and in a timely manner and that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward looking information or making forward looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate in the future.

Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performances and achievements of NexGen to differ materially from any projections of results, performances and achievements of NexGen expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including, among others, the existence of negative operating cash flow and dependence on third party financing, uncertainty of the availability of additional financing, the risk that pending assay results will not confirm previously announced preliminary results, conclusions of economic valuations, the risk that actual results of exploration activities will be different than anticipated, the cost of labour, equipment or materials will increase more than expected, that the future price of uranium will decline or otherwise not rise to an economic level, the appeal of alternate sources of energy to uranium-produced energy, that the Canadian dollar will strengthen against the U.S. dollar, that mineral resources and reserves are not as estimated, that actual costs or actual results of reclamation activities are greater than expected, that changes in project parameters and plans continue to be refined and may result in increased costs, of unexpected variations in mineral resources and reserves, grade or recovery rates or other risks generally associated with mining, unanticipated delays in obtaining governmental, regulatory or First Nations approvals, risks related to First Nations title and consultation, reliance upon key management and other personnel, deficiencies in the Company's title to its properties, uninsurable risks, failure to manage conflicts of interest, failure to obtain or maintain required permits and licences, risks related to changes in laws, regulations, policy and public perception, as well as those factors or other risks as more fully described in NexGen's Annual Information Form dated March 6, 2024 filed with the securities commissions of all of the provinces of Canada except Quebec and in NexGen's 40-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on SEDAR at and Edgar at .

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or statements or implied by forward-looking information or statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information or statements due to the inherent uncertainty thereof.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.



To view the source version of this press release, please visit

SOURCE: NexGen Energy Ltd.

MENAFN28082025004218003983ID1109987981

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search