Nexgen Announces New Off-Scale Mineralization Intersected At Patterson Corridor East (PCE) And Continued Expansion Of High-Grade Sub Domain

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) RK-25-254 and RK-25-256 (both intersecting 2.0 and 2.1 m of off-scale (>61,000 cps)) are located 51 m and 119 m away from RK-25-232 (15 m at 15.9% U 3 O 8 ). Results highlight the repetition of upgrading high-grade shoots within growing mineralized footprint. The following new holes intersected broad intercepts of cumulative mineralization (>500cps):

RK-25-246: 20.5m including 2.5m >10,000cps

RK-25-247: 18.0m including 2.5m >10,000cps

RK-25-251: 9.5m RK-25-254: 19.5m including 5.0m >10,000cps including 2.0m >61,000cps

RK-25-256: 10.0m including 3.3m >10,000cps including 2.1m >61,000cps Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 28, 2025) - NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSX: NXE) (NYSE: NXE) (ASX: NXG) ("NexGen" or the "Company") is pleased to announce continued exciting results from the summer drill program at the rapidly advancing PCE. Step-out holes RK-25-254 and RK-25-256 intersected 2.0 m and 2.1 m of cumulative >61,000 counts per second (cps), respectively, located 51 m up-dip and 119 m down-dip of PCE's best hole to date, RK-25-232 (Figures 1 and 2). These represent the best holes from the summer program to date and validate the growth in high-grade continuity. Overall, an upgraded high-grade shoot plunges a minimum 200 m from RK-25-254 to RK-24-222 as part of an emerging interpreted pattern of high-grade shoots spaced 70 m apart (Figures 2 and 3). Depth of the intense high-grade in RK-25-254, at just 454.4 m depth, ranks among the shallowest intersections of massive uranium ever drilled by NexGen. Mineralization is open 300 m up-dip and completely contained in the competent basement rock, consistent with Arrow. Strong continuity of grade across the mineralized footprint is consistent with Arrow's basement-hosted uranium veins. Drilling is also extending deeper where strongly developed alteration and structural disruption persist as key indicators of additional mineralization. Further significant expansion potential at PCE remains with mineralization open in most directions. A total to 21,968.9 m of the planned 43,000m program has been drilled in 2025. Since discovery (see March 11, 2024, news release), 79 drillholes totalling 53,088.9 m have been completed (Figure 4). High-grade growth and overall mineralized extent are the focus with many more targets to be tested across this rapidly developing and growing high-grade system. 48 of the 79 drillholes are mineralized, including 34 intersecting high-grade (>10,000 cps) and 14 intersecting off-scale (>61,000 cps). Leigh Curyer, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "This program is delivering exactly what we look for in a generational uranium discovery, basement-hosted significant mineralized system, continuity of high-grade mineralization, and growth potential. PCE is evolving in real time into a world-class system in its own right. NexGen's highly prospective land package continues to demonstrate exciting results and unmatched opportunity for Canada to take its place as the number one source of uranium in the world." Jason Craven, Vice President, Exploration, commented: "NexGen's summer drill program is off to a fantastic start. PCE continues to deliver intense high-grade uranium at shallower depths than the world class Arrow deposit only 3.5km away. Early summer drilling results are building on emerging interpretations that include systematic repetition of high-grade shoots within the overall mineralized footprint, indicating potential for significant expansion at PCE."



Figure 1: RK-25-254 and RK-25-256 core photos of focused vein intercepts 170 m apart from one another, each having 2 m of massive replacement style uranium mineralization, with elevated radioactivity above and below what is shown; yellow outlines >1,000 cps, red outlines >10,000 cps, >61,000 cps outlined in purple. To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:





Figure 2: Close-up of long section view of PCE high-grade subdomain around RK-25-232 (15.0 m at 15.9% U3O8) To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:





Figure 3: Interpreted model of mineralization at PCE (as of this release) with newly interpreted high-grade shoots shown; view is a long section that looks perpendicular to the primary mineralized plane; total mineralized footprint in orange and the high-grade subdomains in red To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:





Figure 4: Interpreted 3D model of PCE shown looking northwest (across strike) and northeast (along strike) To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

Table 1: 2025 Spectrometer results from summer drilling

Drillhole Unconformity Depth (m) Handheld Spectrometer Results (RS-125) Hole ID Azimuth Dip Total Depth (m) From (m) To (m) Width (m) CPS Range RK-25-245 330 -70 744.0 111.5 695.0 695.5 0.5 <500









695.5 696.0 0.5 <500 - 950









696.0 696.5 0.5 < 500 - 680









706.5 707.0 0.5 <500 - 600









707.0 707.5 0.5 <500 - 900









722.5 723.0 0.5 <500









723.0 723.5 0.5 <500 - 560









724.0 724.5 0.5 <500 -560









724.5 725.0 0.5 <500









725.0 725.5 0.5 <500 - 1370 RK-25-246 270 -70 525.0 124.5 216.5 217.0 0.5 <500 - 1000









217.5 218.0 0.5 <500 - 720









218.0 218.5 0.5 <500 - 580









223.5 224.5 1.0 <500









229.0 229.5 0.5 <500 - 840









331.0 331.5 0.5 <500









332.0 332.5 0.5 <500









333.5 334.0 0.5 <500









337.5 338.5 1.0 <500









339.0 339.5 0.5 <500 - 800









339.5 340.0 0.5 <500 - 550









340.0 340.5 0.5 1000 - 7000









340.5 341.0 0.5 <500 - 800









341.0 341.5 0.5 <500 - 1500









341.5 342.0 0.5 <500 - 650









342.0 342.5 0.5 <500









343.0 344.0 1.0 <500









368.0 368.5 0.5 <500









369.0 370.5 1.5 <500









376.0 376.5 0.5 <500









376.5 377.0 0.5 <500 - 4300









377.0 377.5 0.5 <500 - 3500









377.5 378.5 1.0 <500









378.5 379.0 0.5 <500 - 2200









379.0 379.5 0.5 <500 - 1900









379.5 380.0 0.5 <500 - 12000









380.0 380.5 0.5 <500 - 1900









380.5 381.0 0.5 <500 - 7300









381.0 381.5 0.5 1000 - 16000









381.5 382.0 0.5 9700 - 18000









382.0 382.5 0.5 3000 - 6000









382.5 383.0 0.5 950 - 7200









383.0 383.5 0.5 1000 - 6000









383.5 384.0 0.5 2900 - 6000









384.0 384.5 0.5 1000 - 24000









384.5 385.0 0.5 1200 - 23000









385.0 385.5 0.5 840 - 3800









385.5 386.0 0.5 <500 - 2300









386.0 386.5 0.5 <500 - 770









386.5 387.0 0.5 <500- 860









387.0 387.5 0.5 <500 - 720









387.5 388.0 0.5 <500 - 680









388.0 388.5 0.5 <500 - 730









388.5 389.0 0.5 <500 - 830









389.0 389.5 0.5 <500 - 830









389.5 390.0 0.5 <500 - 1100









390.0 390.5 0.5 <500 - 1200









390.5 391.0 0.5 <500









391.5 393.0 1.5 <500









393.0 393.5 0.5 <500 - 530









393.5 394.0 0.5 <500 - 2300









394.0 394.5 0.5 <500 - 1000









394.5 395.0 0.5 <500 - 600









395.0 396.0 1.0 <500









396.5 397.0 0.5 <500 - 570









398.0 398.5 0.5 <500 - 1200









398.5 399.0 0.5 <500









400.0 400.5 0.5 <500 - 1400









400.5 401.0 0.5 <500 - 1700









401.5 402.0 0.5 <500









402.0 402.5 0.5 <500 - 880









402.5 403.0 0.5 <500 - 1700









403.0 403.5 0.5 <500 - 1800









403.5 404.0 0.5 <500 - 1200









404.0 404.5 0.5 <500









404.5 405.0 0.5 <500 - 890









405.0 405.5 0.5 <500









424.0 426.0 2.0 <500









445.5 446.5 1.0 <500









450.5 451.0 0.5 <500









460.5 461.0 0.5 <500









461.0 461.5 0.5 <500 - 1300









461.5 462.0 0.5 <500 - 4000









479.0 479.5 0.5 <500 - 1380









479.5 480.0 0.5 <500 - 1300









488.5 489.0 0.5 <500 - 580









489.0 489.5 0.5 <500 RK-25-247 330 -70 738.0 114.4 269.5 270.0 0.5 <500









572.0 572.5 0.5 <500









572.5 573.0 0.5 <500 - 550









573.0 573.5 0.5 <500 - 600









573.5 574.0 0.5 <500 - 1500









574.0 574.5 0.5 <500









574.5 575.0 0.5 <500 -550









575.0 575.5 0.5 <500 - 900









575.5 576.0 0.5 500 - 1500









576.0 576.5 0.5 <500 - 2300









576.5 577.0 0.5 <500 - 900









577.0 577.5 0.5 550 - 4000









577.5 578.0 0.5 <500 - 30000









578.0 578.5 0.5 <500 - 2000









578.5 579.0 0.5 <500









579.0 579.5 0.5 <500 - 3000









579.5 580.0 0.5 <500 - 4500









580.0 580.5 0.5 <500 - 3000









580.5 581.0 0.5 <500 - 4500









581.0 581.5 0.5 650 - 5000









581.5 582.0 0.5 <500 - 31000









582.0 582.5 0.5 <500









582.5 583.0 0.5 <500 - 4500









583.5 584.0 0.5 <500









584.0 584.5 0.5 <500 - 700









584.5 568.5 -16.0 <500









586.5 587.0 0.5 <500 - 800









587.0 587.5 0.5 <500 - 550









587.5 588.0 0.5 <500 - 550









588.0 589.0 1.0 <500









589.0 589.5 0.5 <500 - 600









589.5 590.0 0.5 500 - 800









590.0 590.5 0.5 <500









591.0 591.5 0.5 <500 - 710









591.5 592.0 0.5 <500 - 820









592.0 592.5 0.5 <500 - 2700









592.5 593.0 0.5 <500 - 1900









593.0 593.5 0.5 <500 - 970









593.5 594.0 0.5 2200 - 11000









594.0 594.5 0.5 1500 - 20000









594.5 595.0 0.5 560 - 16000









595.0 595.5 0.5 <500 - 5800









595.5 596.5 1.0 <500









596.5 597.0 0.5 <500 - 3300









597.0 597.5 0.5 <500 - 660









597.5 598.5 1.0 <500









599.5 600.0 0.5 <500









601.0 601.5 0.5 <500 - 670









601.5 602.0 0.5 <500 - 1100









602.0 602.5 0.5 <500 - 1100









602.5 603.0 0.5 <500









603.0 603.5 0.5 <500 - 2000









603.5 604.0 0.5 <500









604.0 604.5 0.5 <500 - 1100









604.5 605.0 0.5 <500 - 2000









605.0 605.5 0.5 <500 - 900









605.5 606.0 0.5 <500









606.0 606.5 0.5 <500 - 900









606.5 607.0 0.5 <500 - 2000









607.0 607.5 0.5 600 - 3700









607.5 608.0 0.5 <500 - 1700









608.0 608.5 0.5 <500 - 600









608.5 609.0 0.5 <500 - 700









610.0 610.5 0.5 <500









611.0 612.0 1.0 <500









613.5 614.5 1.0 <500 RK-25-248 283 -69 501.0 123.3 202.0 202.5 0.5 <500









339.0 339.5 0.5 <500









344.0 344.5 0.5 <500-600









346.0 346.5 0.5 <500 - 730









346.5 347.0 0.5 <500 - 520









350.5 351.0 0.5 <500









352.0 352.5 0.5 <500









352.5 353.0 0.5 <500 -520









353.0 353.5 0.5 <500









357.0 357.5 0.5 <500 - 750









358.0 358.5 0.5 <500









366.0 366.5 0.5 <500









382.5 383.5 1.0 <500









383.5 384.0 0.5 <500 - 2000









384.5 385.0 0.5 <500 - 900









388.0 388.5 0.5 <500









390.0 391.0 1.0 <500









391.5 392.0 0.5 <500









392.0 392.5 0.5 <500 - 610









393.0 393.5 0.5 <500









395.5 396.0 0.5 <500









396.0 396.5 0.5 <500 - 800









396.5 397.0 0.5 <500 - 800









398.0 398.5 0.5 <500









400.5 401.0 0.5 <500









401.0 401.5 0.5 <500 -650









402.0 402.5 0.5 <500









402.5 403.0 0.5 <500 - 900









403.5 405.0 1.5 <500









409.5 410.5 1.0 <500









411.0 411.5 0.5 <500









433.5 435.5 2.0 <500









436.0 437.0 1.0 <500









440.5 441.0 0.5 <500









442.0 443.0 1.0 <500









443.0 443.5 0.5 <500 - 800 RK-25-249 340 -70 681.0 106.1 626.5 627.0 0.5 <500 - 700









628.0 628.5 0.5 <500 - 1000









628.5 629.0 0.5 <500 - 900









631.0 631.5 0.5 <500 - 820









637.5 638.0 0.5 <500









640.5 641.0 0.5 <500 - 2300









641.0 641.5 0.5 1200 - 16000









641.5 642.0 0.5 600 - 3200









642.0 642.5 0.5 <500 - 970









642.5 643.0 0.5 <500









645.5 646.5 1.0 <500









648.5 649.0 0.5 <500









650.0 650.5 0.5 <500









650.5 651.0 0.5 <190 - 1000









651.0 651.5 0.5 <500









651.5 652.0 0.5 <500 - 2500









652.0 652.5 0.5 <500 - 540









653.0 653.5 0.5 <500 - 2200









653.5 654.0 0.5 <500 - 920









654.0 654.5 0.5 <500 - 1000









654.5 655.0 0.5 <500 - 1200









655.0 655.5 0.5 <500









655.5 656.0 0.5 <500 - 730









656.0 656.5 0.5 <500 - 4400









656.5 657.0 0.5 <500 - 1300









657.0 657.5 0.5 <500 - 860









657.5 658.0 0.5 <500









658.0 658.5 0.5 <500-820









658.5 659.0 0.5 <500









661.5 662.0 0.5 <500 - 2500









662.0 662.5 0.5 <500 - 3700









668.5 669.0 0.5 <500 - 700









669.0 669.5 0.5 <500 - 410









669.5 670.0 0.5 <500 - 4700









670.0 670.5 0.5 <500









670.5 671.0 0.5 <500 - 1000









672.5 673.0 0.5 <500 - 770









673.5 674.0 0.5 <500 RK-25-250 308 -70 726.0 114.8 577.0 577.5 0.5 <500









586.5 587.0 0.5 <500









587.0 587.5 0.5 <500 - 950









587.5 588.0 0.5 600 -1200









588.0 588.5 0.5 <500 - 3850









588.5 589.0 0.5 <500 - 650









592.0 592.5 0.5 <500 - 1950









592.5 593.0 0.5 2280 - 5000









593.0 593.5 0.5 <500 - 730









594.0 594.5 0.5 <500









594.5 595.0 0.5 <500 - 770









595.0 595.5 0.5 <500 - 640









595.5 596.0 0.5 <500









596.0 596.5 0.5 <500 - 580









596.5 597.0 0.5 700 - 1350









597.0 597.5 0.5 <500 - 850









597.5 598.0 0.5 <500 - 740









599.0 599.5 0.5 <500









599.5 600.0 0.5 <500 - 770









600.0 600.5 0.5 <500 - 1160









600.5 601.0 0.5 <500 - 3350









601.5 602.0 0.5 800 - 2750









602.0 602.5 0.5 <500 - 1850









602.5 603.0 0.5 <500 - 510









603.0 603.5 0.5 <500 - 1150









603.5 604.0 0.5 <500 - 1000









604.0 604.5 0.5 1000 - 2100









604.5 605.0 0.5 1100 - 4500









605.0 605.5 0.5 1100 - 4300









605.5 606.0 0.5 <500









606.5 608.0 1.5 <500









608.0 608.5 0.5 <500 - 1800









608.5 609.5 1.0 <500









609.5 610.0 0.5 <500 - 1800









610.0 611.0 1.0 <500









611.0 611.5 0.5 <500 - 800









612.0 612.5 0.5 <500









612.5 613.0 0.5 <500 - 750









613.0 613.5 0.5 <500 - 1200









613.5 614.0 0.5 <500 - 1500









614.0 614.5 0.5 <500 - 8700









614.5 615.0 0.5 <500 - 2100









615.0 615.5 0.5 4000 - 14000









615.5 616.0 0.5 <500 - 5100









616.0 616.5 0.5 1500 - 3000









618.0 618.5 0.5 <500 - 1100









618.5 619.0 0.5 <500 - 1900









619.0 619.5 0.5 <500 - 800









619.5 620.0 0.5 1200 - 40000









620.0 620.5 0.5 <500









620.5 621.0 0.5 <500 - 1100









621.0 621.5 0.5 600 - 1700









621.5 622.0 0.5 600 - 2600









622.0 622.5 0.5 700 - 2100









622.5 623.0 0.5 800 - 2000









623.0 623.5 0.5 600 - 2000









623.5 624.0 0.5 800 - 8800









624.0 624.5 0.5 <500 - 700









630.0 630.5 0.5 <500









638.0 638.5 0.5 <500 - 1200









643.5 647.0 3.5 <500









647.5 648.0 0.5 <500









654.5 660.5 6.0 <500









660.5 661.0 0.5 <500 - 6000









663.0 663.5 0.5 <500 - 8500









665.0 665.5 0.5 <500 - 750









666.0 666.5 0.5 700 - 1800









666.5 667.0 0.5 <500 - 6100









667.5 668.0 0.5 <500 - 700









668.0 668.5 0.5 <500 - 700









668.5 669.0 0.5 <500 - 2400









669.0 669.5 0.5 <500 - 770









670.0 670.5 0.5 <500









670.5 671.0 0.5 <500 - 575









671.0 671.5 0.5 <500 - 1400 RK-25-251 302 -69 576.3 119.6 282.0 282.5 0.5 <500









376.5 378.0 1.5 <500









379.5 380.0 0.5 <500









380.5 381.0 0.5 <500









381.5 382.0 0.5 <500 - 530









382.0 382.5 0.5 <500 - 530









384.0 385.5 1.5 <500









385.5 386.0 0.5 <500 - 510









386.0 387.5 1.5 <500









388.5 389.0 0.5 <500









392.5 393.0 0.5 <500 - 2000









393.0 393.5 0.5 <500 - 7600









393.5 394.0 0.5 <500 - 740









394.0 394.5 0.5 <500 - 5100









394.5 395.0 0.5 <500 - 1440









395.5 396.0 0.5 <500









404.0 404.5 0.5 <500









404.5 405.0 0.5 <500 - 920









405.0 405.5 0.5 <500 - 2100









405.5 406.0 0.5 500 - 2900









406.0 406.5 0.5 4000 - 8000









406.5 407.0 0.5 5000 - 12000









407.0 407.5 0.5 3000 - 15000









407.5 408.0 0.5 15000 - 33000









408.0 408.5 0.5 4000 - 31000









408.5 409.0 0.5 <500 - 620









409.0 409.5 0.5 530 - 2000









409.5 410.0 0.5 <500 - 1400









410.0 410.5 0.5 <500 - 840









410.5 411.0 0.5 <500 - 1200









411.0 411.5 0.5 <500









420.0 421.0 1.0 <500









432.5 433.0 0.5 <500









436.0 436.5 0.5 <500









438.0 438.5 0.5 <500









439.5 440.0 0.5 <500









446.5 447.5 1.0 <500









448.0 448.5 0.5 <500









452.0 452.5 0.5 <500









460.0 460.5 0.5 <500









461.0 461.5 0.5 <500 - 3000









468.0 468.5 0.5 <500









469.5 470.0 0.5 <500 - 1000









470.0 470.5 0.5 <500 - 1500









470.5 471.0 0.5 <500









474.5 475.0 0.5 <500 RK-25-252 275 -68 663.0 120.8 515.5 516.0 0.5 <500









528.5 529.0 0.5 <500









531.0 534.0 3.0 <500









535.0 535.5 0.5 <500









546.5 547.0 0.5 <500 - 820









547.0 547.5 0.5 <500 - 670









547.5 548.0 0.5 <500 - 640









548.5 549.5 1.0 <500









549.5 550.0 0.5 <500 - 510









550.0 550.5 0.5 <500 - 1800









550.5 551.0 0.5 <500 - 880









551.0 551.5 0.5 <500 - 1300









551.5 552.0 0.5 <500 - 510









552.0 552.5 0.5 500 - 1190









552.5 553.0 0.5 850 - 1150









553.0 553.5 0.5 660 - 1400









553.5 554.0 0.5 2400 - 20000









554.0 554.5 0.5 <500 - 1900









554.5 555.0 0.5 <500 - 600









555.0 555.5 0.5 550 - 1400









555.5 556.0 0.5 <500 - 550









556.0 556.5 0.5 <500









556.5 557.0 0.5 800 - 1800









557.0 557.5 0.5 <500









557.5 558.0 0.5 <500 - 1080









558.0 559.0 1.0 <500









559.5 560.0 0.5 <500 -510









560.0 560.5 0.5 <500 - 550









560.5 561.0 0.5 <500









561.0 561.5 0.5 <500 - 4200









563.0 563.5 0.5 <500 - 2200









563.5 564.0 0.5 690 - 1750









564.0 564.5 0.5 <500









564.5 565.0 0.5 <500 - 1200









567.0 567.5 0.5 <500









568.5 569.5 1.0 <500









570.0 570.5 0.5 <500









572.5 573.0 0.5 <500









589.0 589.5 0.5 <500 - 640









590.5 591.0 0.5 <500









593.5 594.0 0.5 <500 - 540









594.0 594.5 0.5 <500









594.5 595.0 0.5 <500 - 1675









595.0 595.5 0.5 <500 - 600









595.5 596.0 0.5 <500









598.5 599.0 0.5 <500









603.0 603.5 0.5 <500 -1200









603.5 604.0 0.5 <500 - 1500









604.5 605.0 0.5 <500 - 630









605.0 605.5 0.5 <500 RK-25-253 340 -70 657.0 116.8 No Significant Intersections. RK-25-254 275 -65 582.0 128.0 404.5 405.0 0.5 <500









410.5 411.0 0.5 <500









419.5 420.0 0.5 <500









428.0 428.5 0.5 <500









434.5 435.0 0.5 <500









438.0 438.5 0.5 <500









439.0 439.5 0.5 <500









445.5 446.0 0.5 <500









448.5 449.5 1.0 <500









449.5 450.5 1.0 <500 - 720









450.5 451.0 0.5 580 - 1200









451.0 453.0 2.0 <500 - 700









453.0 453.5 0.5 <500 - 1400









453.5 454.0 0.5 <500 - 2200









454.0 454.4 0.4 700 - 18000









454.4 454.9 0.5 >61000









454.9 455.0 0.1 40000 - 52000









455.0 455.5 0.5 12000 - 43000









455.5 455.7 0.2 32000 - 50000









455.7 455.9 0.2 >61000









455.9 456.0 0.1 13000 - 43000









456.0 457.2 1.2 >61000









457.2 457.4 0.2 17000 - 40000









457.4 457.5 0.1 >61000









457.5 458.0 0.5 3500 - 32000









458.0 459.5 1.5 900 - 1700









462.5 463.0 0.5 <500









476.5 477.0 0.5 <500









480.0 481.0 1.0 <500 - 700









483.0 483.5 0.5 <500 - 540









483.5 484.0 0.5 <500 - 2700









484.0 484.5 0.5 <500 - 550









484.5 485.0 0.5 550 - 770









485.5 486.0 0.5 <500 - 1100









486.0 487.0 1.0 <500 - 500









487.5 488.0 0.5 <500









488.0 488.5 0.5 <500 - 1200









489.0 491.0 2.0 <500 - 1200









505.0 505.5 0.5 <500 - 2300









505.5 506.0 0.5 700 - 1300









506.0 507.0 1.0 <500 - 650









509.0 509.5 0.5 <500









522.0 522.5 0.5 <500 - 1300









536.5 537.0 0.5 <500 - 14000









537.0 538.5 1.5 <500 - 550









541.5 542.0 0.5 <500 - 20000 RK-25-254c1 275 -65 564.0 N/A 395.5 396.0 0.5 <500 - 530









396.5 397.0 0.5 <500 - 18000









407.0 407.5 0.5 <500 - 510









409.5 410.0 0.5 <500









415.5 416.0 0.5 <500









421.5 422.0 0.5 <500 - 710









422.0 422.5 0.5 <500 - 690









423.0 423.5 0.5 <500









434.0 434.5 0.5 <500









434.5 435.0 0.5 <500









435.0 435.5 0.5 <500 - 880









436.0 436.5 0.5 <500 - 990









436.5 437.0 0.5 <500 - 2750









437.0 437.5 0.5 <500 - 1220









437.5 438.0 0.5 <500 - 1020









438.0 438.5 0.5 <500









438.5 439.0 0.5 <500 - 4220









439.0 439.5 0.5 <500 - 770









439.5 440.0 0.5 <500 - 1990









440.0 440.5 0.5 <500 - 1760









440.5 441.0 0.5 <500 - 1990









441.0 441.5 0.5 <500 - 4600









441.5 442.0 0.5 <500 - 2400









442.0 442.5 0.5 <500 - 1100









444.5 445.0 0.5 <500









445.0 445.5 0.5 <500









447.0 447.5 0.5 <500









447.5 448.0 0.5 <500









448.0 448.5 0.5 <500









449.5 450.0 0.5 <500 - 6900









450.0 450.5 0.5 <500









450.5 451.0 0.5 <500









451.0 451.5 0.5 <500 - 990









453.5 454.0 0.5 <500 - 880









454.0 454.5 0.5 <500 - 770









456.0 456.5 0.5 <500









456.5 457.0 0.5 <500









457.0 457.5 0.5 <500









460.0 460.5 0.5 <500









461.0 461.5 0.5 <500









461.5 462.0 0.5 <500









462.0 462.5 0.5 <500 - 1070









462.5 463.0 0.5 <500









463.0 463.5 0.5 <500 - 610









468.5 469.0 0.5 <500 - 520









469.0 469.5 0.5 <500









472.0 472.5 0.5 <500









472.5 473.0 0.5 <500 - 520









473.0 473.5 0.5 <500









481.5 482.0 0.5 <500 - 7300









482.0 482.5 0.5 <500 - 3200









482.5 483.0 0.5 <500 - 1590









483.0 483.5 0.5 <500 - 4600









483.5 484.0 0.5 <500 - 980









484.0 484.5 0.5 <500









484.5 485.0 0.5 <500 - 980









485.0 485.5 0.5 <500 - 540









485.5 486.0 0.5 <500









486.0 486.5 0.5 <500 - 1700









486.5 487.0 0.5 <500 - 6070









487.0 487.5 0.5 <500 - 1900









487.5 488.0 0.5 <500 - 1360









488.0 488.5 0.5 <500 - 1480









488.5 489.0 0.5 <500 - 10300









489.0 489.5 0.5 <500 - 2900









489.5 490.0 0.5 <500 - 6700









490.0 490.5 0.5 <500 - 3400









490.5 491.0 0.5 <500 - 23200









491.0 491.5 0.5 <500 - 5300









491.5 492.0 0.5 <500 - 570









492.0 492.5 0.5 <500









492.5 493.0 0.5 <500 - 900









493.0 493.5 0.5 <500 - 780









495.5 496.0 0.5 <500









496.0 496.5 0.5 <500









497.0 497.5 0.5 <500 - 540









498.5 499.0 0.5 <500 - 830









499.0 499.5 0.5 <500 - 720









499.5 500.0 0.5 <500 - 680









500.0 500.5 0.5 <500 - 2300









500.5 501.0 0.5 <500 - 910









503.0 503.5 0.5 <500 - 610









503.5 504.0 0.5 <500









504.0 504.5 0.5 <500









504.5 505.0 0.5 <500 - 760









505.0 505.5 0.5 <500 RK-25-256 292 -65.5 696.0 116.9 510.5 511.0 0.5 <500 - 540









525.5 526.0 0.5 <500 - 510









587.5 588.0 0.5 540 - 2010









588.0 588.5 0.5 <500









588.5 589.0 0.5 <500









589.0 589.5 0.5 <500 - 3700









589.5 590.0 0.5 <500









590.0 590.5 0.5 <500 - 810









590.5 591.0 0.5 1100 - 8700









591.0 591.5 0.5 800 - 2300









591.5 591.8 0.3 1900 - 23000









591.8 592.7 0.9 >61000









592.7 592.9 0.2 3900 - 8300









592.9 593.5 0.6 >61000









593.5 593.7 0.2 800 - 33000









593.7 594.3 0.6 >61000









594.3 594.5 0.2 <500 - 16000









594.5 595.0 0.5 <500









596.0 596.5 0.5 1100 - 37000









596.5 597.0 0.5 <500 - 620









597.5 598.0 0.5 <500









599.5 600.0 0.5 <500









600.0 600.5 0.5 <500









602.5 603.0 0.5 <500 - 790









603.5 604.0 0.5 <500









607.0 607.5 0.5 <500









608.0 608.5 0.5 <500









608.5 609.0 0.5 <500









609.0 609.5 0.5 <500









610.0 610.5 0.5 <500









611.0 611.5 0.5 900 - 4400









611.5 612.0 0.5 <500 - 800









612.0 612.5 0.5 <500









612.5 613.0 0.5 <500 - 6250









613.0 613.5 0.5 <500 - 9100









613.5 614.0 0.5 <500 - 530









615.5 616.0 0.5 <500









616.0 616.5 0.5 <500 - 1300









616.5 617.0 0.5 <500









617.5 618.0 0.5 <500 - 2700









620.5 621.0 0.5 <500









621.0 621.5 0.5 <500









627.0 627.5 0.5 <500









627.5 628.0 0.5 <500









628.0 628.5 0.5 <500









628.5 629.0 0.5 <500



All depths and intervals are meters downhole, true thicknesses are yet to be determined.

"Off-scale" refers to >61,000 cps (counts per second) readings by gamma spectrometer type RS-125.

"Anomalous" means >500 cps readings by gamma spectrometer type RS-120.

Where "CPS Range" is <500 cps, this refers to local low radioactivity within the overall interval.

Unconformity of 'N/A' denotes a lack of visible contact between Athabasca sandstone and basement rock.

Maximum internal dilution 2.0 m downhole. All depths and intervals are meters downhole, true thicknesses are yet to be determined. Resource modelling in conjunction with an updated mineral resource estimate is required before true thicknesses can be determined.

About NexGen

NexGen Energy is a Canadian company focused on delivering clean energy fuel for the future. The Company's flagship Rook I Project is being optimally developed into the largest low-cost producing uranium mine globally, incorporating the most elite environmental and social governance standards. The Rook I Project is supported by an N.I. 43-101 compliant Feasibility Study, which outlines the elite environmental performance and industry-leading economics. NexGen is led by a team of experienced uranium and mining industry professionals with expertise across the entire mining life cycle, including exploration, financing, project engineering and construction, operations and closure. NexGen is leveraging its proven experience to deliver a Project that leads the entire mining industry socially, technically and environmentally. The Project and prospective portfolio in northern Saskatchewan will provide generational, long-term economic, environmental, and social benefits for Saskatchewan, Canada, and the world.

NexGen is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "NXE," and on the Australian Securities Exchange under the ticker symbol "NXG," providing access to global investors to participate in NexGen's mission of solving three major global challenges in decarbonization, energy security and access to power. The Company is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, with its primary operations office in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.

