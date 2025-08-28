Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Amir Appoints Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al-Ali As Minister Of Amiri Diwan


2025-08-28 07:03:29
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 28 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah signed a decree appointing Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al-Ali Al-Sabah as Minister of the Amiri Diwan Affairs as of September 1.
The decree stipulated that Sheikh Hamad be appointed with the rank of a minister.
The decree shall be implemented by the Prime Minister and published in the official gezette. (end)
