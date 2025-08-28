403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Amir Appoints Sheikh Thamer Jaber Al-Sabah As Head Of Diwan Of Crown Prince
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 28 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah signed a decree appointing Sheikh Thamer Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah as Head of the Diwan of His Highness the Crown Prince with a rank of a minister.
The decree stipulated that Sheikh Thamer be appointed for a four-year term as of September 1.
The decree shall be implemented by the Prime Minister and ministers, and published in the official gezette. (end)
bs
The decree stipulated that Sheikh Thamer be appointed for a four-year term as of September 1.
The decree shall be implemented by the Prime Minister and ministers, and published in the official gezette. (end)
bs
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Accounting And Bookkeeping Service Business Plan 2025: How To Start, Operate, And Grow
- Pluscapital Advisor Empowers Traders To Master Global Markets Around The Clock
- R0AR Chain Launches Public Node Sale Following $1 Million Whitelist Success
- Corporate Event Planning Business Plan 2025: Capital Investment And Cost Breakdown
- Mining Chemicals Market Size, Industry Trends, Growth Factors, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- UK Digital Health Market To Reach USD 37.6 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment