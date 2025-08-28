Linkedin User Finds Girlfriend's Tinder Profile. What He Did Next Will SHOCK You

MENAFN - Live Mint) In a hilarious post, a LinkedIn user from Malaysia shared how he apparently turned his finding of his girlfriend's Tinder profile into a business opportunity.

The parody post, shared by a user named David Len, who calls himself a serial entrepreneur, shared that while most men would see betrayal, he saw an 'undeveloped asset.

“She had 42 matches. I saw 42 potential new clients,” he wrote.

Len said that he himself set up a date with the guys and his girlfriend.

“I made a first move for her and set up a date with every one of the guys approaching her. This will build her confidence AND give me spare time to work on my businesses,” he said.

Then came the real twist, where Len described how he apparently turned the Tinder dates into a business opportunity.

He set up the dates at his own restaurant, the post says.

“The appetizers take an hour to prepare and the parking costs $40. I also charge a mandatory 25% service fee,” he said.

While the men where 'not happy' with the place the girlfriend chose,“every gentlemen understands with great risks comes great rewards,” Len said.

In the parody post, Len said that each date generates $150 in high-margin revenue for his porfolio.

“I don't think you understand. Just look at the amount of shareholder value I created,” he wrote.

“40 men got a match my GF would otherwise ignored. (I rejected 2 because they are high-risk customers) My GF gets to explore her options and building her confidence,” Len added.

He said he got to beta test a new customer acquisition funnel in his restaurant.

“This is the story of how I turned my biggest liability into my most profitable asset. Follow me for more financial advice,” Len wrote in an apparent satire.

Netizens react

LinkedIn users from across the world reacted to Len's post as it garnered nearly 62,000 reactions in a matter of just three days.

“The most Linkedin post ever,” one person commented.

“Key question: what's the commission rate for your gf? Because that's a lot of emotional labour for a free meal,” another user wondered.

“Keep it rolling genius,” a third user said.