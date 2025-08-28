Who Is Anchor Anushree? Check Net Worth, Career Highlights, Wedding With Roshan

Bengaluru: Popular Kannada television anchor and actress Anushree tied the knot with IT employee Roshan today in a lavish private wedding at a resort on the outskirts of Bengaluru. The ceremony, which began at 10:56 am, was decorated with vibrant flowers and traditional wedding decor, creating a stunning backdrop for the couple. Anushree looked radiant in a red and saffron saree, while Roshan wore a traditional silk dhoti and shirt.

During the wedding, Anushree paid a heartfelt tribute to late Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar, a gesture that left fans praising her as a "True Fan." Photos of the ceremony circulating online showed a portrait of Puneeth Rajkumar displayed at the wedding, highlighting Anushree's admiration and respect for the actor.

Who Is Anushree?

Anushree is one of Karnataka's most recognisable TV anchors and actresses. She began her career as a television host and has since appeared in numerous shows and films. She gained widespread popularity with her hosting skills, including shows like Bigg Boss Kannada and several award functions. Anushree also played the lead role in the movie 'Uppuhulli Khara' and has been active in the Kannada film industry for over a decade.

Net Worth and Assets

It is said that Anushree's total assets are around ₹50 crore, although she has not officially revealed details about her wealth. She has amassed a fortune through years of hard work in television, films, and hosting events. Anushree reportedly owns a luxurious house and a high-end car, reflecting her successful career and dedication.

Her husband, Roshan, works at an IT firm and hails from Kodagu. Together, the couple represents a blend of entertainment and business worlds.

Wedding Highlights

The wedding was a private affair attended by close friends, family, and several celebrities from the Kannada film industry, including Raj B Shetty, Kavya Sha, Chaitra J Achar, Sharan, and Sonal Monteiro.

Fans who gathered outside the resort expressed disappointment that the wedding was private but shared their excitement and admiration online. Despite the exclusivity, social media was flooded with congratulations and heartwarming messages for the newlyweds.