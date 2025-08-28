Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-587 August 28 2025: Check Prize Money, Winning Ticket HERE
Thiruvananthapuram: Karunya Plus Lottery Result KN-587 is among the seven lotteries that are held by the Kerala State Lotteries Department weekly. The draw for Karunya Plus KN-587 lottery takes place at 3 pm. An alphabetical code identifies each lottery, and the code for the Karunya Plus lottery is "KN." The representation of the code includes the draw number. Winners must ensure that they claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failing to do so will lead to the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the results of the Kerala lottery.
Here are the results for Karunya Plus KN-587 on August 28:
Live Draw Has Started. Refresh Page for Updated Results
1st Prize: Rs 1 crore
PA 214059
Consolation Prize: Rs.5,000
PB 214059
PC 214059
PD 214059
PE 214059
PF 214059
PG 214059
PH 214059
PJ 214059
PK 214059
PL 214059
PM 214059
2nd Prize: Rs 30 lakh
PK 919002
3rd Prize: Rs 5 lakh
PF 744805
4th Prize: Rs 5,000
1311 2456 2972 3395 4101 4305 4511 4807 4929 5124 6241 6877 6937 7040 7505 7728 8202 8614 9084 9414
5th Prize: Rs 2,000
1724 2110 3588 4932 7096 9768
6th Prize: Rs 1,000
0165 0513 1324 1864 1896 2260 2321 2413 2931 3109 3180 3937 4563 4857 5417 5692 5880 6546 6715 7200 7230 7462 7583 7900 8000 8806 9136 9220 9236 9814
7th Prize: Rs 500
0031 0204 0260 0418 0813 0964 1017 1327 1350 1845 1903 1919 1942 1979 2464 2830 2964 2998 3622 3645 3723 3816 3856 4036 4114 4225 4309 4392 4413 4439 4562 4587 4632 4892 4981 4985 5065 5169 5235 5365 5577 5652 5770 6028 6083 6127 6154 6216 6442 6581 6864 6977 7208 7527 7720 7778 7785 7838 8054 8154 8268 8274 8286 8300 8338 8370 8456 8477 8696 9002 9004 9009 9099 9474 9776 9816
8th Prize: Rs 200
9710 1737 8463 9682 1407 2723 6229 0707 0189 4671 6089 1994 1685 9536 1704 8598 6743 2257 0828 1302 3005 8311 9570 8874 4044 3040 7646 8606 7149 1991 3887 2240 0464 2432 8324 8005 7344 6002 5262 8935 8997 9072 0424 9086 4475 3113 8165 9415 0390 1312 0540 4267 0219 1666 3418 2966 2227 9415 4248 1186 4697 9426 8369 1013 1763 8166 8206 1765...
9th Prize: Rs 200
TBA
The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.
