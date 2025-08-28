Jharkhand Assembly Passes Resolution Seeking Bharat Ratna For Ex-CM Shibu Soren

MENAFN - Live Mint) Jharkhand Assembly on Thursday, passed a resolution seeking Bharat Ratna for former CM Shibu Soren.

The resolution, moved by Transport Minister Dipak Birua, was passed by voice vote, reported PTI.

| Watch: PM Modi visits Sir Ganga Ram Hospital to pay homage to Shibu Soren

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha founder Shibu Soren passed away on August 4 while undergoing treatment at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi. He was 81.

Who is Shibu Soren?

Shibu Soren, former Jharkhand Chief Minister and Rajya Sabha MP played a key role in Jharkhand's creation. He left behind a legacy that reshaped the country's politics.

Soren was also the founder of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha – the current ruling party in Jharkhand.

His death marked the end of a political era that saw the tribal movement rise to national prominence.