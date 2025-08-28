Salam Int'l Youth Film Festival Hosts Master Class On Visual Effects For Cinema

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The 4th Salam International Youth Film Festival is underway in Baku, Azernews reports. The festival is organized by Narimanfilm studio with the support of the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry and the Azerbaijan Film Agency (ARKA), and the general sponsorship of PASHA Holding.

On the second day of the festival, the teenagers watched the competition documentary-feature film "The Return of the Projectionist" (directed by Orkhan Agazade, France, Germany, 2024) and then took part in a discussion of the film with the director of photography Daniel Guliyev and First AD Leylakhanim Ganbarli, sharing their thoughts and impressions.

After the lunch break, a masterclass entitled "From pixels to popcorn with Unreal" was held with the participation of Belgian VFX Supervisor, 3D Generalist, and Broadcast Consultant Skan Trikin, who has worked on the famous films "Dune" and "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."

The participants learned how, by using the program and their gaming skills, it is possible to design and create new creative worlds, as well as visual effects for cinema and other virtual production fields.

Later, the second day of the Festival continued with the "Cinemarathon" and "Salam News & Backstage" workshops.

The teenagers had already started filming their own videos within their groups.

Media partners of the event are Azernews, Trend, Day and Milli